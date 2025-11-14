Spelling Bee Presents Challenges to It’s Actors

Lynnea Fredrickson-Smith is the Musical Director for the upcoming Forest City Community School District production of The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee. The Boman Fine Arts Center will host the student performances on Saturday, November 15, at 7 p.m. and Sunday, November 16, at 2 p.m.

Smith is no stranger to the show. https://kiow.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2025/11/FC-Bee-1.wav

Her roots for musical theater run deep and they begin at Forest City.

The show follows a quirky group of young contestants along with the teenage trials and tribulations they go through. Smith felt that this is a good change of pace for the drama department.

For actors, interpretation of the roles is key to effective delivery. This means that actors should never try to emulate previous interpretations by professional actors on the stage or screen because it hinders their growth into the role. Smith agrees.

What is unique about this show and the production itself is the lack of lead characters. The show was purposely written in that form to allow for the audience to root for a contestant that becomes their favorite.

Tickets for the fall musical are $10 each and can be purchased in advance through Bound or at the door with a card. No cash or passes will be accepted.