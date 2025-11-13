Work Release Escape of Luis Lira

Luis Fernando Lira , convicted of Robbery 2nd Degree in Woodbury County, failed to report back to the Sioux City Residential Treatment Facility as required on Tuesday, Nov. 11, 2025.

Lira is a 30-year-old, 5’9″, 172-pound Hispanic White male. He was admitted to the work release facility on Aug. 25, 2025.

Persons with information on Lira’s whereabouts should contact local police.

For more information on the state’s work release program, please see Iowa Code 904.901-904.910.