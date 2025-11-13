Two Iowa Medical Helicopters Have Dangerous Encounters

For the second time in three days, there’s been a report of a bird striking a medical helicopter in northern Iowa. Nobody was injured after a medical helicopter made an emergency landing in Worth County on Tuesday night after a bird strike.

MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center in Mason City says their MercyOne Air Med 3 experienced a bird strike and made the landing in between Hanlontown and Manly. A Mercy spokesman says the crew made a successful emergency landing. There was not a patient on board, and the pilot and crew were not harmed. Mercy says the helicopter suffered a shattered windscreen.

Reports also say Fort Dodge-based Life Flight 2 had an in-air incident on Sunday evening, causing their chopper to make an emergency landing just north of Rock Rapids. Preliminary reports indicated some sort of bird strike resulted in windshield and rotor damage to the aircraft, which was able to safely land in a grassy area in rural Lyon County. No injuries were reported.