The Forest City Musical Has Real Life Youthful Challenges

The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee follows a quirky group of young contestants as they navigate the pressure of competition and the awkwardness of adolescence at their local spelling bee.

One of the actors who creates that awkwardness of adolescence is Vivian Cronkwright who plays Marigold Coneybear.

In essence, she provides a terrible distraction for the tormented boy.

Unfortunately, the boy stands no chance and ends up dividing his attention between the bee and the girl he can’t have.

Cronkwright, like many of the other actors, is playing a role which is the exact opposite of her real life. She enjoys playing these roles and works with what she is given.

Cronkwright and the cast have to capture the many scenarios that are a part of high school life and deliver them on stage in a believable and relatable manner. The actors are expected to deliver quick wit, heartfelt storytelling, and moments that take us back to our school age youth.

The Boman Fine Arts Center will host the student performances on Saturday, November 15, at 7 p.m. and Sunday, November 16, at 2 p.m. Tickets for the fall musical are $10 each and can be purchased in advance through Bound or at the door with a card. No cash or passes will be accepted.