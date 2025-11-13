Local NewsMedia

Blankenship Sentenced on Child Endangerment Charges

Photo of AJ Taylor AJ Taylor2 hours agoLast Updated: November 12, 2025

Isaac Blankenship of Rake pled guilty to “Child Endangerment, Resulting in Bodily Injury,” a class D felony, stemming from an investigation by the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office on July 2, 2025.

Blankenship was sentenced to five years in prison; sentence suspended. Blankenship was ordered to pay a criminal fine of $1,025, applicable surcharges, and court costs; fine suspended. Blankenship will be under the supervision of the Department of Correctional Services for a period of five years, must obtain  substance abuse and mental health evaluations and promptly complete all recommended treatment, and shall promptly complete all recommended anger management treatment.

Photo of AJ Taylor AJ Taylor2 hours agoLast Updated: November 12, 2025
Photo of AJ Taylor

AJ Taylor

ADVERTISEMENT
Back to top button