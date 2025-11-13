Blankenship Sentenced on Child Endangerment Charges

Isaac Blankenship of Rake pled guilty to “Child Endangerment, Resulting in Bodily Injury,” a class D felony, stemming from an investigation by the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office on July 2, 2025.

Blankenship was sentenced to five years in prison; sentence suspended. Blankenship was ordered to pay a criminal fine of $1,025, applicable surcharges, and court costs; fine suspended. Blankenship will be under the supervision of the Department of Correctional Services for a period of five years, must obtain substance abuse and mental health evaluations and promptly complete all recommended treatment, and shall promptly complete all recommended anger management treatment.