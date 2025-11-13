Ag Secretary Says the Harvest is Nearly Complete

There’s no U-S-D-A weekly crop report due to the government shutdown, but the state’s top ag official says the end of the harvest close.

Iowa Ag Secretary Mike Naig says his travels around the state and conversations with farmers indicates the corn and bean harvest is nearly complete. That would fit with the five-year average that shows 98 percent of soybeans and 91 percent of the corn is usually harvested by mid-November. Naig says the weekend drop of temperatures into the teens and low 20s marked the official end of the growing season.