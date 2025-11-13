Harris Missing from Custody

Anthony Tyrone Harris, convicted of Assault Causing Injury – Peace Officers, Interference with Official Acts – Bodily Injury, Domestic Abuse Assault – 3rd, Burglary 3rd DegreeDomestic Abuse Assault, and Voluntary Absence in Dubuque County, failed to report back to the Dubuque Residential Facility as required on Tuesday, Nov. 11, 2025.

Harris is a 35-year-old, 5’7″, 191-pound Black male. He was admitted to the work release facility on Oct. 22, 2025.

Persons with information on Harris’ whereabouts should contact local police.

For more information on the state’s work release program, please see Iowa Code 904.901-904.910.