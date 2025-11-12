AudioLocal NewsMedia
Lehmann Reflects on the Early Student Accomplishments
The Forest City Community School District has seen a number of successes early in the school year. Everything from sports to academics according to Forest City Community School District Superintendent Darwin Lehmann. He highlighted the success of the Cross Country team.
The district has always had a strong music program and recently the band came home to a heroes welcome with a police and fire escort into town. Lehmann explained why.
The schedule continues this week with the high school musical this weekend.