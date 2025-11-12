Forest City Council Discusses Possible Library Move to Waldorf University

The Forest City Council was briefed on the progress, if any, on the proposed move of the Forest City Public Library to the first floor of the Waldorf University Library building. The Forest City Library has essentially outgrown its current location, and with the closing of the Forest City Foods grocery store next door, the original thought was to move there. That became cost prohibitive after repairs to the grocery store building were said to be estimated at over a million dollars. Public fund raising for the repairs fell dramatically short.

Discussions then centered on possibly moving the library to the Waldorf Library building and occupying the first floor. The university would have their library on the floors above. Planners stated that the Forest City Library would be open longer hours and on weekends because the university could provide staffing to accommodate that.

Eileen Hovinga attended the recent council meeting. She registered her concerns with the council.

Forest City Councilman Tony Mikes responded to the concerns that were raised.

Members of the capacity crowd gathered in the council chambers asked if another fund raising effort could get underway after the first one failed, blamed largely on timing during the COVID epidemic. Mikes explained that other funding sources were coming forward.

One of the issues yet to be resolved is parking, particularly handicapped which the city may be willing to construct in front of the university library to abide by rules set by the state. Discussions are ongoing as to who would be responsible for maintaining and policing the lot along with how big it would be.

More public meetings like this are in the planning stages.