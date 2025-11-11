Local Grain Companies Urge Caution During Tariff Actions

Area grain farmers are watching the markets closely because of the tariff actions that have recently taken place. Soybean numbers have been in the double-digit gaining category as of late only to cool off, then return back to similar gains later.

Forest City Gold Eagle Cooperative Manager Brad Foster urges area producers to be cautious during this time.

Talks are proposed to begin soon on trade between China and the U. S. Meanwhile, purchase agreements between the two countries have been set in motion, but Foster is still wary and feels that there needs to be more substance to work with during this tariff battle.

Foster thinks that the market will begin to stabilize soon.

Farmers continue to monitor the market for trends and positive changes.