Forest City to Stage a “Spelling Bee”

The Forest City High School Drama department is about to stage the high school fall musical, The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee. The Boman Fine Arts Center will host the student performances on Saturday, November 15, at 7 p.m. and Sunday, November 16, at 2 p.m.

Delaney White plays Olive Ostrovsky who is one of the participants in the bee. https://kiow.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2025/11/OO-1.wav

She will be part of a cast of characters that via for the title of the bee.

The show will involve audience participation to add to the zany fun on stage. For White, the character is a fun role presented with some challenges.

For White, the role is an exact opposite of her real life.

Tickets for the fall musical are $10 each and can be purchased in advance through Bound or at the door with a card. No cash or passes will be accepted.