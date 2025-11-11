Alan Beenken

Alan L. Beenken, age 81, of Clarion, Iowa, passed away peacefully in his home, Saturday November 8, 2025. A graveside service will be held Saturday, November 15th, at 11 AM, at the Evergreen Cemetery, Clarion. Andrews Funeral Home, Belmond, IA is handling funeral arrangements.

Alan Leroy Beenken, the son of Donald Sr. and Clara (Holm) Beenken, was born April 11, 1944, in Goodell, IA. He grew up and attended school in Belmond. Alan had a lifelong career as a welder at Hagie Manufacturing from 1970 to 2004.

Alan was united in marriage to Dixie Philpott November 1, 1962, at the United Methodist Church parsonage in Belmond, IA. The couple’s union was blessed with a daughter Brenda.

Alan loved to shoot the breeze, but he was a real straight shooter. He was a husband and life partner to Dixie, and devoted father to Brenda, teaching her how to ride a bike, ice skate, and fish. He was a proud grandfather to Candice, and most recently a great-grandfather to Frederic and Edwynn. He was loyal to his friends, always wanting to lend a helping hand, and a neighbor you could always count on.

Alan’s nickname growing up was Leaky. He earned that nickname because he couldn’t keep a secret and he would leak the information. The nickname stuck and if you knew him well, you might appreciate his gift for gab and his love for gossip. Alan loved to wheel and deal, but he was always honest and fair in his dealings and proud of himself when he made a modest profit. He was gifted with the eye of an engineer; he

was often sought out for assistance in small engine repair and welding repairs.

Alan and Dixie enjoyed the simple things in life together, loving their role as parents, grandparents and great-grandparents. They enjoyed their time together taking long motorcycle rides, going dancing, and investing time in their home. Alan was a self-taught musician he could hear a song and shortly after he could play it. He could play the piano, the drums, the guitar and the accordion. There wasn’t a person who entered Alan’s life that didn’t walk away with something, whether it was knowledge of a new skill or some leftovers in the fridge.

Alan loved animals; besides the many pets over the years, he also took time to feed the local squirrels, birds, and other assortment of animals who needed a full belly and a warm place to sleep. His family and those who had the privilege of crossing his path will reflect fondly on his gentle heart and kindness to anyone, human or animal, that needed help. Alan left a world behind that was better because of him being in it.

Alan is survived by his daughter Brenda (Fred) Steenhard, Clarion, IA, a granddaughter Candice (Theadore) Bradbury and his great-grandsons Frederic Eivins and Edwynn Bradbury, of Klemme, IA, a surrogate granddaughter Raven Kinnetz, Clarion, IA and siblings Velmie (Beenken) Sobottka, Betty Beenken, Catherine (Beenken) Hand, Denise Beenken, Donna (Beenken) Dittmer, and Rick Beenken.

He was preceded in death and reunited with his wife Dixie Beenken, parents Donald and Clara Beenken, brothers Russell Beenken, Donald Beenken Jr., Roger Beenken, and sisters Marvella “Toadie” (Beenken) Overbeck, Delphine (Beenken) Watermiller, and Barbra (Beenken) Ohrt.

In remembrance of Alan, and in accordance with his wishes, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to the family in lieu of flowers directed to Andrews Funeral Home, P.O. Box 224, Belmond, IA 50421. 641-444-4474