Travis Trca

Travis William Trca, age 52, of Klemme, hung up his hat for the last time on November 4, 2025, leaving behind a trail of laughter, love, and a few more stories to tell. Born on October 9, 1973, Travis was a farmer through and through – hardworking and happiest with a little dirt under his nails. When he was not farming, Travis hit the open road as a long haul truck driver. He loved the freedom of the highway, exploring new places with his “go bag” always packed for the next trip to “anywhere but here”. At home, his greatest joys were his daughter, Kennedy and his beloved dog, Ella. Travis had a kind heart, a soft spot for good company and was an old soul. He was a simple man that did not need much to put that easy grin on his face. His dry, quick wit would make you laugh even when you did not want to. His endless sayings and stories had a way of sticking with you. He will be deeply missed by his parents, Bill and Lanette Arnold; sisters Monica (Jason) Charlie, Michelle Trca, and Tami (Tom) Muhlenbruck; daughter, Kennedy Trca; nieces and nephews; close friends who were more like brothers, Brad Carolus and Don Prohaska; and remembered by all who were lucky enough to know him. Travis is welcomed into the next step of his journey by his father, Terry Trca; maternal, paternal and step-grandparents; his dog, Ella and close friends and relatives who are surely waiting with open arms. A tribute for Travis will be held in the spring. In his honor, take a moment to wave to your neighbor, help someone who needs it, and turn up some old time country music. That is how he would want to be remembered. Those wishing to express their sympathies through a card or memorial in Travis’ name may be directed to Bill and Lanette Arnold PO BOX 82, Klemme, IA 50449.