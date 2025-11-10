Obits
Tim Kelley
Belmond
Timothy L. Kelley, 65, of Belmond, passed away on Sunday, November 9, 2025, at his home in Belmond.
Memorial services will be held on Friday, November 14, 2025 at 2:00 PM at the Belmond United Methodist Church, 1031 1st Street South East in Belmond. Burial will be in the Belmond Cemetery.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, November 13, 2025 from 4:00 PM – 6:00 PM at the Belmond United Methodist Church.
Tim’s family requests casual dress or wear your favorite sports team attire.