Northwest Iowa Sees Heaviest Snowfall from Weekend System

FOREST CITY, Iowa – An early-season winter system brought measurable snowfall across much of Iowa on Sunday, with the heaviest amounts falling in the northwest part of the state.

According to data from the Iowa Environmental Mesonet (IEM) and CoCoRaHS, the Spencer and Sioux City areas reported between five and nearly six inches of snow. Other parts of northwest and north-central Iowa, including Fort Dodge and Carroll, picked up around 2 to 3 inches.

Lighter amounts were observed further east and south, with Mason City seeing around Trace to 1 inch, Cedar Rapids near 1 inch, and Des Moines also reporting about an inch of accumulation. Farther south and southeast, most areas only saw a trace or no measurable snowfall.

The quick-moving system created slick roads and reduced visibility during the morning hours, particularly across the Highway 18 and Highway 20 corridors. The Iowa Department of Transportation reported partially covered roadways in several northwest counties early in the day.

While skies have since cleared, motorists are urged to continue using caution on untreated surfaces and bridges as temperatures remain below freezing through Monday morning.

For the latest weather updates, stay tuned to KIOW Radio and WeatherIowa on social media.