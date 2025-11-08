North Iowa Outdoors: Pheasant Hunting for Vets Wounded in Combat is This Weekend

A northern Iowa organization called “Hunting with Heroes” has an annual pheasant hunt this weekend in Kossuth County. Bernie Becker, a spokesperson for the group, says six veterans from other states who’ve been wounded in combat will go hunting and four veterans who’ve been guests of the group before will be mentors.

Becker says they try to make sure the wounded vets are comfortable handling new shotguns.

The wounded veterans participating this year flew in on Thursday and they’ll be hunting in Kossuth County this Saturday and Sunday. On Veterans Day, they’ll participate in an annual food distribution event in the small Kossuth County town of Lakota. Last year, the group provided over 500 complete Thanksgiving meals to area veterans and the widows of veterans. Becker says this year they’re planning on handing out over 600 meals for the upcoming holiday.