Mason City Chase Leads to Multiple Damage Incidents

On November 4 at about 9:34pm, a Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Deputy attempted a traffic stop near the intersection of 6th Street NW and North Federal Avenue in Mason City. The suspect vehicle fled from the Deputy, resulting in a vehicle pursuit. During the pursuit, the suspect, identified as Clay Douglas Kalvig, 37, of Mason City drove at high speeds on several streets through Mason City. Mason City Police and Iowa State Patrol Troopers responded to assist. At one point, Kalvig rammed a Mason City Police vehicle with his vehicle, causing damage. Kalvig then drove through a construction zone on South Federal Avenue, also causing damage. A Cerro Gordo County Sheriffs Office vehicle was damaged during this time also. Kalvig continued to flee but was eventually caught and arrested near 5th Street SE and South Vermont Avenue in Mason City. The vehicle Kalvig was driving sustained significant damage.

Marijuana and drug paraphernalia were located within the car. Kalvig has two prior convictions

in Cerro Gordo County for Eluding law enforcement. Kalvig is charged with Eluding (enhanced

for prior convictions), a Class C Felony. Kalvig is also being charged with possession with intent to deliver marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while barred, and no proof of insurance.