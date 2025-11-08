In-Season Manure Application with Field Irrigation Field Day Set for Dec. 4

Iowa State University Extension and Outreach will host the In-Season Manure Application with Irrigation Field Day on Dec. 4 at the Klemme Public Library and Brent Renner’s farm, near Klemme. Commercial and confinement manure applicators, agency staff involved in manure management, manure planners and consultants, watershed coordinators and interested stakeholders are encouraged to attend and learn about innovative strategies designed to address nutrient water quality issues stemming from agriculture.

The field day will also demonstrate an autonomous machine, the 360 RAIN from 360 Yield Center, which applies irrigation water or diluted manure to the base of a growing crop throughout the season. Participants will learn about the USDA Conservation Innovation Grant Project using 360 RAIN, as well as about the Iowa Soybean Association’s Research Center for Farming Innovation.

“Lowering off-season manure application costs, timely application of critical nutrients and consistent watering past the V4 corn growth stage are all key aspects of 360 RAIN,” said Kapil Arora, field agricultural engineer with ISU Extension and Outreach. “This watering system can help with yield improvements.”

The program will begin at 11:30 a.m. with a complimentary lunch for registered participants. After the presentations, and weather permitting, field demonstrations will be held and conclude by 3:30 p.m.

Participants must register by Dec. 1 to attend this field day. To register, complete the online registration form or contact the ISU Extension and Outreach Hancock County office at 641-923-2856 or [email protected]. The Klemme Public Library is located at 204 East Main Street, Klemme, Iowa.

This field day is a collaborative effort of the Iowa Soybean Association, 360 RAIN and ISU Extension and Outreach.