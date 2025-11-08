Hy-Vee Extending $3 Meals and Free Kids Meals to Help Local Families

Hy-Vee will continue to provide $3 meals for families until Nov. 14 at all stores with hot food service, including a breakfast buffet this weekend from 7 to 10 a.m. These meals will continue to be available for children ages 12 and under for free. For everyone else, the same meal will be available for $3, with options for dine-in or takeout.

Below is the menu that will be offered through Friday, Nov. 14.

Friday, Nov. 7: Sesame or orange chicken rice bowl* (4-7 p.m.)

Saturday, Nov. 8 AND Sunday, Nov. 9: Breakfast buffet featuring scrambled eggs, bacon, sausage links, piece of fruit and donut holes (7-10 a.m.)

Monday, Nov. 10: Chicken alfredo with penne and garlic toast (4-7 p.m.)

Tuesday, Nov. 11: Chicken or pork & vegetables with steamed rice, appetizer and fortune cookie* (4-7 p.m.)

Wednesday, Nov. 12: Breakfast for Dinner featuring scrambled eggs with cheese, sausage links, fresh fruit and a cinnamon roll (4-7 p.m.)

Thursday, Nov. 13: Chicken hind quarter (drumstick and thigh), potato salad, chocolate chip cookie (4-7 p.m.)

Friday, Nov. 14: Sloppy Joe sandwich with seasoned green beans (4-7 p.m.)

*In locations without HyChi, the meal will be two chicken tenders, mashed potatoes and corn

This week, Hy-Vee also launched a register round-up campaign that allows customers to support local food pantries in their communities by rounding up their purchases at checkout. Customers can also purchase $5 and $10 food bank donation bundles, which will be donated to a designated pantry in each store’s community to assist families in need. These efforts are in addition to Hy-Vee’s $100,000 corporate donation made to Feeding America last week. Hy-Vee is also making additional food donations to local food pantries during this time of need.