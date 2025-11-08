High School Football: IHSAA Football Playoff Quarterfinals Scores

Here are the quarterfinal playoff scores for the IHSAA football postseason in classes 8-man thru 5A. Teams in bold indicate a KIOW area school. All rankings are from the Radio Iowa Football Poll as of October 20, 2025 for class 8-man to 2A, and as of October 27, 2025 for class 3A to 5A.

8-Player (Played Thursday)

#5 Audubon 26 #2 Iowa Valley 19

#1 Bishop Garrigan 51 #10 Don Bosco 21

#3 Gladbrook-Reinbeck 54 #6 Edgewood-Colesburg 18

#4 Woodbine 50 Fremont-Mills 12

Class A

#3 MMCRU 42 #6 Woodbury Central 6

#2 Saint Ansgar 49 #10 North Linn 21

#5 Wapsie Valley 22 #9 Lynnville-Sully 16

#8 West Sioux 24 #4 ACGC 14

Class 1A

#2 West Lyon 57 #8 Underwood 22

#1 Grundy Center 21 #7 Beckman Catholic 0

#3 Regina Catholic 49 #5 Pleasantville 7

#6 South Hardin 27 #4 Treynor 14

Class 2A

#1 Kuemper Catholic 43 #7 Cherokee Washington 26

#2 Osage 12 #10 Alburnett 7

#5 Van Meter 28 #4 Mid-Prairie 21

Wilton 21 #3 PCM 17

Class 3A

#8 Nevada 24 #1 Clear Lake 14

#7 Bishop Heelan 35 #3 Sioux Center 14

#2 Solon 21 #10 Winterset 6

#5 Wahlert Catholic 27 #4 West Delaware 6

Class 4A

#1 Cedar Rapids Xavier 45 #5 ADM 7

#4 Newton 42 #3 Gilbert 14

#6 Pella 7 #10 Decorah 6

#2 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 55 #7 North Polk 15

Class 5A

#2 Iowa City Liberty 31 Southeast Polk 28

#1 Dowling Catholic 35 #9 Iowa City West 0

#5 Waukee Northwest 48 #3 Sioux City East 34

#6 West Des Moines Valley 28 #7 Johnston 14