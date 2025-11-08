High School Football: IHSAA Football Playoff Quarterfinals Scores
Here are the quarterfinal playoff scores for the IHSAA football postseason in classes 8-man thru 5A. Teams in bold indicate a KIOW area school. All rankings are from the Radio Iowa Football Poll as of October 20, 2025 for class 8-man to 2A, and as of October 27, 2025 for class 3A to 5A.
8-Player (Played Thursday)
#5 Audubon 26 #2 Iowa Valley 19
#1 Bishop Garrigan 51 #10 Don Bosco 21
#3 Gladbrook-Reinbeck 54 #6 Edgewood-Colesburg 18
#4 Woodbine 50 Fremont-Mills 12
Class A
#3 MMCRU 42 #6 Woodbury Central 6
#2 Saint Ansgar 49 #10 North Linn 21
#5 Wapsie Valley 22 #9 Lynnville-Sully 16
#8 West Sioux 24 #4 ACGC 14
Class 1A
#2 West Lyon 57 #8 Underwood 22
#1 Grundy Center 21 #7 Beckman Catholic 0
#3 Regina Catholic 49 #5 Pleasantville 7
#6 South Hardin 27 #4 Treynor 14
Class 2A
#1 Kuemper Catholic 43 #7 Cherokee Washington 26
#2 Osage 12 #10 Alburnett 7
#5 Van Meter 28 #4 Mid-Prairie 21
Wilton 21 #3 PCM 17
Class 3A
#8 Nevada 24 #1 Clear Lake 14
#7 Bishop Heelan 35 #3 Sioux Center 14
#2 Solon 21 #10 Winterset 6
#5 Wahlert Catholic 27 #4 West Delaware 6
Class 4A
#1 Cedar Rapids Xavier 45 #5 ADM 7
#4 Newton 42 #3 Gilbert 14
#6 Pella 7 #10 Decorah 6
#2 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 55 #7 North Polk 15
Class 5A
#2 Iowa City Liberty 31 Southeast Polk 28
#1 Dowling Catholic 35 #9 Iowa City West 0
#5 Waukee Northwest 48 #3 Sioux City East 34
#6 West Des Moines Valley 28 #7 Johnston 14