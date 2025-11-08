First Snow of the Season Brings Travel Impacts Across Iowa

The first snow of the season is making its way across Iowa today, bringing slippery roads and reduced visibility to parts of the state. The National Weather Service in Des Moines has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for portions of northwest and west-central Iowa through noon today.

Forecasters say a mix of rain and snow is expected through the morning hours, with 1 to 3 inches of accumulation possible in western and central Iowa. Areas near the transition zone between rain and snow could see slightly higher totals, while southern Iowa will experience mostly rain.

By tonight, scattered snow showers may continue across parts of the state, though little additional accumulation is expected. However, temperatures dropping into the teens could create patchy black ice and slick travel conditions statewide.

Motorists are urged to use extra caution, slow down, and allow additional time for travel—especially on bridges, overpasses, and untreated roads.

The National Weather Service reminds travelers to stay updated on road conditions through the Iowa 511 app, online at 511ia.org, or by dialing 511 before heading out.

For the latest weather updates, follow WeatherIowa and the National Weather Service Des Moines on social media.