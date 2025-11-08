Cirque Musica Holiday Wonderland Coming to NIACC

Cirque Musica Holiday Wonderland is coming to the North Iowa Community is coming to the North Iowa Community Auditorium on the NIACC campus at 7:00 PM on Thursday, November 20, 2025. This presentation is part of the 2025-2026 NIACC Performing Arts & Leadership Series.

Step into a world of enchantment this holiday season as Cirque Musica Holiday Wonderland brings its magical extravaganza to your hometown. Get ready to be swept away on a journey filled with music, marvels, and merriment, guaranteed to ignite the festive spirit in all who attend.

Sit back and gaze at this breathtaking spectacle featuring the unparalleled talents of the Cirque Musica ensemble. From awe-inspiring acrobatics to gravity-defying aerial feats, every moment is a testament to the extraordinary skill and boundless imagination of our performers.

Delight in the perfect fusion of circus artistry and beloved holiday melodies as Cirque Musica Holiday Wonderland delivers a heartwarming celebration like no other. With your family and loved ones, revel in the joy of the season as we create cherished memories together.

Get ready to experience the wonder and excitement of Cirque Musica Holiday Wonderland – where the magic of the holidays comes alive in a dazzling display of talent and spectacle. Let your imagination soar this holiday season!

We can’t wait to celebrate the holidays with you and your family at Cirque Musica Holiday Wonderland!

To learn more about this performance, visit their website at www.cirquemusica.com