Saturday Morning Fishing Report: A Cold Fishing Weekend Ahead

Area Weather

Saturday A chance of rain before 7am, then a chance of snow between 7am and 9am, then rain and snow likely after 9am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 37. Calm wind becoming north 5 to 9 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Saturday Night A slight chance of rain and snow before midnight. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 18. Wind chill values as low as 5. Blustery, with a north wind 10 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 31. Blustery, with a north northwest wind 15 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.

Sunday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 17.

Monday Mostly sunny, with a high near 36.

Northwest

Black Hawk Management District

Contact Person: Ben Wallace – 712-657-2638

Water temperatures are in the upper 40’s in most area lakes. Last updated on 11/06/2025

Arrowhead Lake (Sac)

Ramp Condition: Useable

The boat ramp courtesy dock has been removed for the season.

Bacon Creek Lake (Woodbury)

Ramp Condition: Useable

Rainbow Trout – Fair: Rainbow trout were stocked this week. For the best luck, use a small hook with a nightcrawler or corn under a small bobber, or cast small spinners.

Black Hawk Lake (Sac)

Water Temperature (°F): 48.0

48.0 Ramp Condition: Useable

The fish cleaning station is closed for the season.

Black Bullhead – Fair

Black Crappie – Fair: Try from the fish house in Town Bay and near the stone piers. Most fish are smaller; a few keepers are being picked up though.

Channel Catfish – Fair

Walleye – Good: The bite has picked up. Anglers are catching fish along Ice House Point, Town Bay, and the east end near the outlet. Jigs and minnows are working well.

Brushy Creek Lake (Webster)

Ramp Condition: Useable

North and East docks are removed for the season. The docks at the south and west ramps will remain in year round.

Bluegill – Fair: Some sorting is needed but fish are up to 8-9 inches.

Walleye – Fair

Moorland Pond (Webster)

Ramp Condition: Useable

Rainbow Trout – Fair: Rainbow trout were stocked last week. For the best luck, use a small hook with a nightcrawler or corn under a small bobber, or cast small spinners.

North Twin Lake (Calhoun)

Water Temperature (°F): 48.0

48.0 Ramp Condition: Useable

Courtesy docks at the South and Southeast boat ramps have been removed for the season.

Black Bullhead – Fair

Yellow Bass – Fair: Use a piece of crawler on a small hook or a jig under a bobber near shore. Catch bass up to 8-inches.

Storm Lake (incl Little Storm Lake) (Buena Vista)

Water Temperature (°F): 47.0

47.0 Ramp Condition: Useable

Channel Catfish – Fair

Walleye – Fair: Fish are being picked up from shore. Try evenings for the best luck.

White Bass – Fair

Yellow Perch – Fair: Keepers are in the 9-inch range.

Swan Lake (Carroll)

Ramp Condition: Useable

Black Crappie – Fair

Bluegill – Fair

Clear Lake Management District

Contact Person: Scott Grummer – 641-357-3517

Clear Lake (Cerro Gordo)

Water Temperature (°F): 45.0

45.0 Ramp Condition: Useable

Lake level is 2.1 inches below crest. The fish cleaning station is closed for the season.

Walleye – Fair: Use crankbaits and live bait rigs near vegetation. Shore anglers are catching walleyes fishing from the jetties. Best bite is early morning and evenings.

White Bass – Fair: Use your electronics to find the fish.

Yellow Bass – Fair: Try small jigs tipped with with a piece of crawler or cut bait in areas with submerged vegetation.

Crystal Lake (Hancock)

Ramp Condition: Useable

The courtesy dock at the boat ramp has been removed.

Black Crappie – Fair: Drift fish or troll small jigs or live bait in 8-12 feet of water.

Bluegill – Fair

Rice Lake (Winnebago)

Ramp Condition: Useable

Any water west of the north boat ramp is a waterfowl refuge and is closed to all activities from September 1st through the final day of the duck season.

Bluegill – Good

Yellow Perch – Fair: Try a small jig tipped with a piece of crawler fished in 3-6 feet of water.

Silver Lake (Worth) (Worth)

Ramp Condition: Useable

Bluegill – Good

Yellow Perch – Fair

Winnebago River (Cerro Gordo)

Ramp Condition: Useable

River level is 5 feet.

Smallmouth Bass – Fair

Spirit Lake Management District

Contact Person: Jed Siegwarth – 712-330-2542

Water temperatures are dropping with consistent cooler weather; most areas are in the mid to low 50s. Fishing has been good for a variety of species. Fish have been moving shallower. Many private docks and hoists have been removed from the lake. Many courtesy docks have started to be pulled at boat ramps. Last updated on 11/03/2025

East Okoboji Lake (Dickinson)

Water Temperature (°F): 50.0

50.0 Ramp Condition: Useable

Most boat ramp docks are still in place. Anglers have reported doing well catching various panfish species.

Black Crappie – Fair

Bluegill – Good

Yellow Bass – Good

Yellow Perch – Fair: Many fish have been observed; sorting will most likely be needed.

Ingham Lake (Emmet)

Ramp Condition: Useable

The lake has slowly been clearing up as temperatures fall.

Walleye – Fair

Silver Lake (Dickinson) (Dickinson)

Water Temperature (°F): 52.0

52.0 Ramp Condition: Useable

Spirit Lake (Dickinson)

Water Temperature (°F): 50.0

50.0 Ramp Condition: Useable

Most courtesy ramp docks have been pulled for the season. The Templar Lagoon boat ramp dock is still available for use.

Black Crappie – Excellent: Anglers are catching crappie on jigs with minnows or plastics in 8-12 feet of water.

Bluegill – Fair

Muskellunge – Good

Walleye – Good: Anglers are using crawlers and following weed lines.

Yellow Perch – Fair: Anglers have reported greater numbers being caught recently.

West Okoboji Lake (Dickinson)

Water Temperature (°F): 55.0

55.0 Ramp Condition: Useable

All boat ramp docks are still in place.

Black Crappie – Fair

Bluegill – Good

Largemouth Bass – Fair

Northeast

Decorah Management District

Contact Person: Caleb Schnitzler – 563-382-8324

Weekend temperatures predicted cooler in 40s to low 30s at night with greater chance of showers Saturday. Water levels on many area rivers and streams are normal for this time of year. Water clarity is excellent. Last updated on 11/03/2025

Cedar River (above Nashua) (Floyd)

Ramp Condition: Useable

Water levels are stable with good to excellent clarity. With clear water, fish overcast days and at dawn or dusk.

Smallmouth Bass – Good: Use crank baits or jigs tipped with plastic tails in back eddies or off channel areas. Hit or miss action.

Walleye – Good: Walleye moving to deeper holes; use jigs tipped with minnows or nightcrawlers.

Lake Hendricks (Howard)

Ramp Condition: Useable

Water clarity is improving as water temperatures fall.

Black Crappie – Fair: Try a small minnow under a bobber or a small bladed lure slowly retrieved.

Bluegill – Fair: Shoreline anglers are finding success using a small piece of worm on a hook under a bobber.

Lake Meyer (Winneshiek)

Ramp Condition: Useable

Water clarity has about 3 feet visibility.

Bluegill – Fair: Use a jig tipped with small piece of worm or waxworm under a bobber in about 6 feet of water or shallower.

South Pine Creek (Winneshiek)

Ramp Condition: Not applicable

On Thursday, November 6, staff ask anglers and hunters to avoid using this area. The trout team will be collecting gametes. In posted areas, anglers are restricted to using artificial lures only, and all brook trout caught must be released immediately. Artificial lures are defined as tackle that doesn’t contain, nor have added to them, any natural or human-made substances designed to attract fish by taste or smell.

Brook Trout – Slow: Brook Trout are building nests or redds in the stream bottom. Walk around these clean, gravelly spots. Brookies are naturally wary. Don’t be afraid to try something different if one approach isn’t working.

Trout Run (Winneshiek) (Winneshiek)

Ramp Condition: Not applicable

The Trout Team extends its sincere gratitude to the dedicated anglers, generous landowners, and loyal supporters who contributed to the success of our program this past year. It is through your support and kind words that ensure our program remains strong and vibrant. As hunting seasons are now open in many wildlife management areas that contain trout streams, anglers may observe increased activity on these shared lands. For your safety, dress appropriately (e.g., wear bright colors). Please respect all users of these shared natural resources.

Brown Trout – Good: Brown trout are building nests or redds in the stream bottom. Walk around these clean, gravelly spots. They might be a bit finicky during the spawn. Be ready for a challenge. Don’t be afraid to try something different if one approach isn’t working.

Rainbow Trout – Excellent: With the close of catchable trout stocking season, area streams still hold plenty of carryover trout to keep anglers busy through the off season. Use spinner baits, hair jigs, or hooks tipped with a small piece of worm, bread, or cheese floated through deeper holes.

Upper Iowa River (above Decorah) (Winneshiek)

Ramp Condition: Useable

Water levels are stable with excellent clarity. Try fishing overcast days or at dawn and dusk due to clear water.

Smallmouth Bass – Fair: Use jigs tipped with a worm or plastic tails near rocky outcroppings or ledges.

Walleye – Fair: Walleye moving to overwintering holes. Try using a crank or spinner bait through a deeper hole.

Volga Lake (Fayette)

Ramp Condition: Useable

Water clarity is improving with cooler temperatures. Find fish shallower later in evening after sunny days.

Black Crappie – Fair: Use a tube jig tipped with a minnow under a bobber. Find fish around submersed trees or rocky edges.

Bluegill – Fair: A small piece of worm or waxworm on a small jig works well.

Largemouth Bass – Fair: Use a crank or spinner bait with a slow retrieve along a steep depth contour.

Manchester Management District

Contact Person: Dan Kirby – 563-927-3276

Previous Comment: Most interior rivers are providing fair to good walleye and smallmouth bass fishing. Anglers have been targeting Lakes in and around Cedar Falls/Waterloo for primarily crappie; focus your efforts in deeper water near structure as water temperatures cool quickly. Contact your local bait shops for the most recent hot spots. Last updated on 11/06/2025

Bellevue Pond (Jackson)

Ramp Condition: Useable

The Bellevue kids trout pond was stocked last week with 250 catchable rainbow trout.

Rainbow Trout – Good: Try using small flashy jigs or spinner baits or the old reliable piece of night crawler under a slip bobber for some good trout action.

Big Woods Lake (Black Hawk)

Ramp Condition: Useable

There have been reports of anglers chasing crappie on Big Woods Lake.

Black Crappie – Fair: Focus efforts in the deeper water near structure with the cooler water temperatures. Try both jigging with colored tube jigs or hair jigs and/or floating a crappie minnow under a slip bobber for some crappie action.

Brinker Lake (Black Hawk)

Ramp Condition: Useable

There have been reports of anglers chasing crappie on Brinker Lake.

Black Crappie – Status Unsure: Focus efforts in the deeper water near structure with the cooler water temperatures. Try both jigging with colored tube jigs or hair jigs and/or floating a crappie minnow under a slip bobber for some crappie action.

Cedar River (Nashua to La Porte City) (Black Hawk)

Ramp Condition: Useable

Anglers have been doing very well on smallmouth bass and fair to good on walleye.

Smallmouth Bass – Excellent: Cast crankbaits or a jig tipped with a nightcrawler or float a nightcrawler under a slip bobber.

Walleye – Good: Use live or artificial baits; fish are very susceptible with low river levels.

Heritage Pond (Dubuque)

Ramp Condition: Useable

Heritage Pond was stocked with roughly 1800 catchable rainbow trout last week.

Rainbow Trout – Good: Try using small flashy jigs or spinner baits or the old reliable piece of night crawler under a slip bobber for some good trout action.

Maquoketa River (above Monticello) (Delaware)

Ramp Condition: Useable

Previous Comment: The Maquoketa River is in excellent condition and there have been reports of anglers catching both walleye and smallmouth bass in Delaware County.

Smallmouth Bass – Good: Cast crankbaits or a jig tipped with a nightcrawler or float a nightcrawler under a slip bobber.

Walleye – Fair: Use live or artificial baits; fish are very susceptible with low river levels.

Maquoketa River (below Monticello) (Jackson)

Ramp Condition: Useable

There have been reports of anglers catching both smallmouth bass and walleye on the lower Maquoketa River.

Smallmouth Bass – Fair: Cast crankbaits or a jig tipped with a nightcrawler or float a nightcrawler under a slip bobber.

Walleye – Good: Use live or artificial baits; fish are very susceptible with low river levels.

North Prairie Lake (Black Hawk)

Ramp Condition: Useable

North Prairie Lake was stocked with roughly 1800 catchable rainbow trout last week.

Rainbow Trout – Fair: Try using small flashy jigs or spinner baits or the old reliable piece of night crawler under a slip bobber for some good trout action.

Shell Rock River (Greene to Shell Rock) (Butler)

Ramp Condition: Useable

Anglers have been focusing on the walleye and smallmouth bass on the Shell Rock River.

Smallmouth Bass – Good: Cast crankbaits or a jig tipped with a nightcrawler or float a nightcrawler under a slip bobber.

Walleye – Good: Use live or artificial baits; fish are very susceptible with low river levels.

Wapsipinicon River (Tripoli to Troy Mills) (Buchanan)

Ramp Condition: Useable

Anglers have been focusing on the walleye and smallmouth bass on the Wapsipinicon River.

Smallmouth Bass – Good: Cast crankbaits or a jig tipped with a nightcrawler or float a nightcrawler under a slip bobber.

Walleye – Good: Use live or artificial baits; fish are very susceptible with low river levels.

Mississippi River

Bellevue Management District

Contact Person: Dave Bierman – 563-872-5495

Water levels are low and forecast to hold steady; use caution when navigating in off channel areas. Main channel temperatures are in the upper 40’s to low 50’s across the district and are steadily dropping. The fall walleye/sauger tailwater bite is picking up with some limits being reported. Wing dam anglers are reporting success as well. Water temps are slightly cooler in backwater areas. Last updated on 11/06/2025

Pool 12, Mississippi River (Dubuque)

Water Temperature (°F): 49.0

49.0 Ramp Condition: Useable

Water level is around 5.0 feet at the Dubuque tailwater and holding steady. Water temperatures are steadily dropping. Use caution when navigating in off channel areas.

Black Crappie – Slow: Use a minnow or small plastic on a crappie rig in the tree piles in sloughs near backwater overwintering areas.

Bluegill – Slow: Look for bluegill in backwaters and side channels around brush piles. Bluegill are on the move into overwintering areas.

Largemouth Bass – Excellent: Try spinnerbaits along dying weed edges or crankbaits along rocky structures or edges of dredge cuts in backwater areas. Also try pitching jigs into woody structure.

Northern Pike – Slow: Cast spoons, spinnerbaits or inline spinners at the mouth of tributary streams or along dying vegetation edges in backwaters.

Sauger – Good: Saugers are biting in the tailwaters of the Lock and Dam. Vertical jig live minnows, hair jigs or twister tails.

Smallmouth Bass – Fair: Cast inline spinners or crankbaits as close as possible to rock piles or shoreline rip-rap.

Walleye – Good: Try wing dams throughout Pool 12; fishing has improved with stable water levels, and many fish are still on the wing dams. Troll crankbaits or crawlers on a three-way rig. Hair jigs have been effective. The tailwater bite has picked up over the past week.

White Bass – Good: Look for feeding schools of white bass in the tailwaters or along rocky shorelines. Watch for them to start breaking water; cast your rig into the area. Use a small inline spinner or small white jig with a twister tail. One Eyes can also be effective in deeper water.

Pool 13, Mississippi River (Jackson)

Water Temperature (°F): 49.0

49.0 Ramp Condition: Useable

Water level is around 4.7 feet at the Bellevue tailwater and holding steady. Water temperatures are steadily dropping. The tailwater bite has improved for walleye, sauger, and white bass recently. Use caution when navigating in off channel areas.

Black Crappie – Slow: Use a minnow or small plastic on a crappie rig in the tree piles in sloughs near backwater overwintering areas.

Bluegill – Slow: Look for bluegill in backwaters and side channels around brush piles. Bluegill are on the move into overwintering areas.

Largemouth Bass – Excellent: The bite has picked up recently. Try spinnerbaits along dying weed edges or crankbaits along rocky structures or edges of dredge cuts in backwater areas. Also try pitching jigs into woody structure.

Northern Pike – Fair: Cast spoons, spinnerbaits or inline spinners at the mouth of tributary streams or along dying vegetation edges in backwaters.

Sauger – Good: The sauger bite in the tailwaters of the Lock and Dam has picked up as water temperatures drop. Vertical jig live minnows, twister tails or One Eyes.

Smallmouth Bass – Fair: Cast inline spinners or crankbaits as close as possible to rock piles or shoreline rip-rap in areas with stronger current.

Walleye – Good: Try wing dams throughout Pool 13; fishing has improved with stable water levels, and many fish are still on the wing dams. Troll crankbaits or crawlers on a three-way rig. Hair jigs have been effective. The tailwater bite has picked up over the past week as well, with some limits being reported.

White Bass – Excellent: Look for feeding schools of white bass in the tailwaters or along rocky shorelines. Watch for them to start breaking water; cast your rig into the area. Use a small inline spinner or small white jig with a twister tail. One Eyes have also been effective recently in deeper water.

White Crappie – Slow: Use a minnow or small plastic on a crappie rig in the tree piles in sloughs near backwater overwintering areas.

Pool 14, Mississippi River (Clinton)

Water Temperature (°F): 50.0

50.0 Ramp Condition: Useable

Water level is around 4.4 feet at Lock and Dam 13 and is holding steady. Water temperatures are steadily dropping. The tailwater bite has picked up recently. Use caution when navigating in off channel areas.

Bluegill – Slow: Look for bluegill in backwaters and side channels around brush piles. Bluegill are on the move into overwintering areas.

Channel Catfish – Good: Try a nightcrawler or blood bait rig on the upstream side of brush piles/snags along the main channel border or in side channels. Some catfish have been caught off of wing dams recently as well.

Largemouth Bass – Good: Try spinnerbaits along weed edges or crankbaits along rocky structures or edges of dredge cuts in backwater areas. Find clearer water within vegetation beds, which are dying off. Also try pitching a jig into wood piles and snags.

Smallmouth Bass – Slow: Find smallmouths along rock lines with moderate current; use small crankbaits or spinners.

Walleye – Good: Try wing dams throughout Pool 14; fishing has improved with stable water levels, and many fish are still on the wing dams. Troll crankbaits or crawlers on a three-way rig. Hair jigs and paddle tails have been effective. The tailwater bite has also picked up over the past week.

White Bass – Fair: Try small inline spinners or small white jigs with twister tails in the tailwaters. Rocky points with current can hold schools of white bass; look for them to start breaking water and cast your rig into the area. Some white bass catches on wing dams have been recently reported.

White Crappie – Slow: Look for crappies in the backwaters and side channels around brush piles and snags; use minnows or plastics under a bobber. Crappie will move into overwintering areas soon.

Pool 15, Mississippi River (Scott)

Water Temperature (°F): 52.0

52.0 Ramp Condition: Useable

Tailwater stage is 4.4 feet at Lock and Dam 14 and is forecast to remain fairly stable. Water clarity has decreased some with the recent rains. The tailwater bite has picked up recently.

Channel Catfish – Fair: Use a nightcrawler and sinker or dip baits in moderate current areas with hard bottoms.

Freshwater Drum – Fair: Use a simple nightcrawler rig in moderate current areas.

Sauger – Good: Try a jig and minnow rig or a jig and twister tail in the tailwaters. The tailwater bite has picked up over the past week.

Smallmouth Bass – Fair: Try spinners or crankbaits along shoreline rip-rap and lateral rock.

Walleye – Good: Try a jig and minnow rig or a jig and twister tail in the tailwaters. The tailwater bite has picked up over the past week.

Fairport Management District

Contact Person: Andy Fowler – 563-263-5062

Tailwater stages have been steady this past week and forecasted to stay fairly steady. Main channel water temperature is 53 degrees and water clarity has been fair. Last updated on 10/30/2025

Pool 16, Mississippi River (Scott)

Water Temperature (°F): 53.0

53.0 Ramp Condition: Useable

Tailwater stage is 4.63 feet at Lock and Dam 15 in the Quad Cities and forecast to stay fairly steady. Flood stage is 15 feet.

Bluegill – Status Unsure: Look for bluegills in the backwaters and side channels around brush piles. Fish with pieces of worm under a bobber.

Walleye – Slow: Look for walleyes on the wing-dams. Cast crankbaits, jigs with minnows or plastics or troll crankbaits on the wing-dams. Tailwater fishing for walleyes has been slow; expect fishing to pick up as water temperatures drop.

White Crappie – Status Unsure: Look for crappies in the backwater and side channels around brush piles. Try vertical jigging with minnows/plastics or minnows under a bobber. Places to try are Sunset Marina and the Andalusia Island complex.

Pool 17, Mississippi River (Muscatine)

Water Temperature (°F): 52.0

52.0 Ramp Condition: Useable

Tailwater stage is 3.43 feet at Lock and Dam 16 in Muscatine and forecast to stay fairly steady. Flood stage is 15 feet.

Bluegill – Status Unsure: Try pieces of worm under a bobber in the backwaters and side channels around brush piles.

Walleye – Status Unsure: Cast jigs and minnows/plastics on the wing-dams. Cast or troll crankbaits on the upstream side of the wing-dam. We have not received any reports of tailwater fishing for walleyes. Expect the tailwater bite to improve as water temperatures start to fall.

White Crappie – Status Unsure: Use jigs and minnows/plastics or minnows under a bobber in the backwaters and side channels around brush piles. Places to try are Big Timber and Cleveland Slough.

Pool 18, Mississippi River (Louisa)

Water Temperature (°F): 52.0

52.0 Ramp Condition: Useable

Tailwater stage is 3.50 feet at Lock and Dam 17 at New Boston and forecast to stay fairly steady. Flood stage is 15 feet.

Bluegill – Status Unsure: Try pieces of worm under a bobber in the backwaters and side channels around brush piles. Places to try are the Huron Island complex.

Walleye – Slow: Cast jigs and minnows/plastics on the wing-dams. Cast or troll crankbaits on the upstream side of the wing-dam. We have not received any reports of tailwater fishing for walleyes. Expect the tailwater bite to improve as water temperatures start to fall.

White Crappie – Status Unsure: Vertical jig with minnows or plastics or fish with minnows under a bobber in the backwaters and side channels around brush piles. Places to try are the Huron Island complex.

Pool 19, Mississippi River (Lee)

Water Temperature (°F): 52.0

52.0 Ramp Condition: Useable

Tailwater stage is 1.77 feet at Lock and Dam 18 above Burlington and forecast to stay fairly steady. Flood stage is 10 feet.

Bluegill – Status Unsure: As water temperatures drop look for bluegills in the backwaters. Try pieces of worm under a bobber in the backwaters and side channels around brush piles.

Walleye – Status Unsure: Cast jigs and minnows/plastics on the wing-dams. Cast or troll crankbaits on the upstream side of the wing-dam. We have not received any reports of tailwater fishing for walleyes. Expect the tailwater bite to improve as water temperatures start to fall.

White Crappie – Status Unsure: As water temperatures drop look for crappies in the backwaters. Vertical jig with minnows/plastics or minnows under a bobber in the backwaters and side channels around brush piles.

Guttenberg Management District

Contact Person: Karen Osterkamp – 563-252-1156

Water temperatures are falling into the upper 40’s. Water levels remain stable. Fall is the time to get out and catch fish on the feed as colder temperatures approach. Last updated on 11/06/2025

Pool 09, Mississippi River (Allamakee)

Water Temperature (°F): 49.0

49.0 Ramp Condition: Useable

Water level is 7.9 feet at Lansing and remains stable. Fall fishing has been good in backwater lakes as fish move into overwintering spots. Fish along edges of vegetation.

Black Crappie – Good: Fall is one of the best times to catch crappie on the river. Drop small jig and minnow combos into snags in running sloughs near backwater areas.

Bluegill – Good: Look for bluegills near the mouth of backwaters and sloughs. Use a small piece of worm under a bobber.

Channel Catfish – Fair: Catfishing will be shutting down with colder weather. A last bite on stink bait is working for some anglers with reports of nice fish.

Largemouth Bass – Good: Largemouth will be moving into overwintering areas. Look for fish on woody structures near backwaters.

Northern Pike – Good: Cast blade baits along the receding vegetation beds and on the edge of openings to backwater lakes where pike lay waiting for bait fish.

Sauger – Good: Sauger bite should improve in tailwaters as colder weather moves in.

Smallmouth Bass – Good: Good fall feed is on. Look for bass on rocky shorelines and near wing-dams.

Walleye – Fair: Walleye fishing is starting to pick up at the dams. Try vertical jigging with a minnow. A crankbait or crawler on a three-way rigs on closing dams down river are still successful.

Pool 10, Mississippi River (Clayton)

Water Temperature (°F): 50.0

50.0 Ramp Condition: Useable

Water level is 612.9 feet at the Lynxville Dam and expected to remain stable. Water clarity is good. Look for fish along the weed lines in side channels near backwater overwintering spots.

Black Crappie – Good: Fall is one of the best times to catch crappie on the river. Drop small jig and minnow combos into snags in running sloughs near backwater areas.

Bluegill – Good: Look for bluegills near the mouth of backwaters and sloughs. Use a small piece of worm under a bobber.

Channel Catfish – Fair: Catfishing will be shutting down with colder weather. A last bite on stink bait is working for some anglers with reports of nice fish.

Largemouth Bass – Good: Largemouth will be moving into overwintering areas. Look for fish on woody structures near backwaters.

Northern Pike – Fair: Cast blade baits along the receding vegetation beds and on the edge of openings to backwater lakes where pike lay waiting for bait fish.

Sauger – Fair: Sauger bite should improve in tailwaters as colder weather moves in.

Smallmouth Bass – Good: Good fall feed is on. Look for bass on rocky shorelines and near wing-dams.

Walleye – Fair: Walleye fishing is starting to pick up at the dams. Try vertical jigging with a minnow. A crankbait or crawler on a three-way rigs on closing dams down river are still successful.

Pool 11, Mississippi River (Clayton)

Water Temperature (°F): 49.0

49.0 Ramp Condition: Useable

Water level is 4.8 at Lock and Dam 10 at Guttenberg and expected to remain stable. Water clarity is good. Anglers are moving around to find fish but the bite is improving below the lock and dam.

Black Crappie – Good: Fall is one of the best times to catch crappie on the river. Drop small jig and minnow combos into snags in running sloughs near backwater areas.

Bluegill – Good: Look for bluegills near the mouth of backwaters and sloughs. Use a small piece of worm under a bobber.

Channel Catfish – Fair: Catfishing will be shutting down with colder weather. A last bite on stink bait is working for some anglers with reports of nice fish.

Largemouth Bass – Good: Largemouth will be moving into overwintering areas. Look for fish on woody structures near backwaters.

Northern Pike – Fair: Cast blade baits along the receding vegetation beds and on the edge of openings to backwater lakes where pike lay waiting for bait fish.

Sauger – Fair: Sauger bite should improve in tailwaters as colder weather moves in.

Smallmouth Bass – Good: Good fall feed is on. Look for bass on rocky shorelines and near wing-dams.

Walleye – Fair: Walleye fishing is starting to pick up at the dams. Try vertical jigging with a minnow. A crankbait or crawler on a three-way rigs on closing dams down river are still successful.

Southeast

Lake Darling Management District

Contact Person: Vance Polton – 319-694-2430

For more information on these lakes and ponds call the Lake Darling Fisheries at (319) 694-2430. Last updated on 11/05/2025

Big Hollow Lake (Des Moines)

Water Temperature (°F): 56.0

56.0 Ramp Condition: Useable

Black Crappie – Fair: You can still catch the crappies but they seemed to be headed to the outer edges of the flooded timber slow troll down the outer edge of the trees on the south side.

East Lake Park Pond (Henry)

Water Temperature (°F): 56.0

56.0 Ramp Condition: Useable

Mid 50’s during the afternoons yet. A few degrees cooler in the mornings fluctuating several degrees during the day.

Rainbow Trout – Status Unsure: The fall community trout stocking has been rescheduled for Nov. 14 at 10 a.m.

Lake Belva Deer (Keokuk)

Water Temperature (°F): 55.0

55.0 Ramp Condition: Useable

Water temperature has warmed up a little bit with the warm weather. Water clarity at nearly six feet.

Black Crappie – Fair: Crappies seem determined to stay out in deeper areas 10 to 15 feet around the trees and brush piles. A few were trying to come into the base of the rock along the dam (about 6-7 feet deep) but have turned around and headed back out into the deeper water.

Bluegill – Fair: The bluegills seemed to have headed back out to their deeper water haunts. It is November after all despite the continued warm weather.

Largemouth Bass – Fair: A few of the smaller bass are still trying to fatten up on the late spawn of bluegills and redears hiding in the rocks along shore. The bigger bass have headed back out deep for winter.

Lake Darling (Washington)

Water Temperature (°F): 51.0

51.0 Ramp Condition: Useable

With it’s shallower water Darling is staying cooler as the nighttime lows can cool them off faster than the deeper lakes.

Black Crappie – Fair: The crappies have headed back into deeper water. The shorter days are telling them winter is coming despite the continued warm weather. Hit the outer edges of the rock piles down by the dam and the old cedar trees out in the middle of the lake to find them.

Bluegill – Fair: The bluegills have moved out to deeper habitat in 8-10 foot of water for the most part. Try the rock piles off lagoon point and the brush piles across from the main boat ramp. Start down sizing your baits to smaller jigs (1/64 oz) and wax worms or red worms.

Lake Geode (Henry)

Water Temperature (°F): 56.0

56.0 Ramp Condition: Useable

The water temperature actually came up a little bit (+2). Sounds like colder weather over the weekend should change that.

Black Crappie – Fair: Everybody is fishing right overtop of the fish habitat in 10 to 12 feet of water and even deeper along the old creek channel out from the main boat ramp.

Bluegill – Fair: The bluegills have headed out to deeper water as the water willows have wilted finally taking away much of their cover. Look for them along with the crappies in 10-12 feet of water.

Lake of the Hills (Scott)

Water Temperature (°F): 50.0

50.0 Ramp Condition: Useable

Holding in the low 50’s for the most part reaching the mid 50’s during the sunny afternoons.

Rainbow Trout – Status Unsure: The fall trout stocking has been rescheduled for November 14th at noon.

Lost Grove Lake (Scott)

Water Temperature (°F): 50.0

50.0 Ramp Condition: Useable

Black Crappie – Fair: The crappies seemed to have headed deeper look for them to be suspended out around the taller flooded trees in 25-30 feet of water.

Bluegill – Fair: The bluegills seem to be headed for deeper water now as the days get shorter. look for them along the outer edges of the flooded trees along the old creek channel and down in 18-25 feet of water around the flooded tall trees.

Wilson Lake (Lee)

Ramp Condition: Useable

Water temperature still holding in the mid 50’s.

Rainbow Trout – Status Unsure: The fall community trout stocking has been rescheduled for Nov. 14 at noon.

Macbride Management District

Contact Person: D. J. Vogeler or Chris Mack – 319-624-3615

Water temperatures have dropped into the low 50’s across the management area. Last updated on 11/05/2025

Cedar River (La Porte City to Cedar Rapids) (Linn)

Ramp Condition: Useable

Channel Catfish – Slow

Smallmouth Bass – Fair: Fish rock shorelines with deeper holes.

Walleye – Fair: Fish rock shorelines and deeper holes with current seams.

Central Park Lake (Jones)

Ramp Condition: Useable

Bluegill – Fair: Fish around brush piles.

Largemouth Bass – Fair: Fish brush piles along shorelines.

Coralville Reservoir (Johnson)

Water Temperature (°F): 60.0

60.0 Ramp Condition: Useable

Black Crappie – Fair: Try fishing in brush piles and along rock ledges.

Channel Catfish – Fair

Largemouth Bass – Fair

Spotted bass – Fair: Try fishing in brush piles and rocks.

Walleye – Slow: Fish rock points.

White Crappie – Fair: Fish brush piles and rock ledges.

Wiper (Hybrid Striped Bass) – Slow: Look for fish scattered along rock ledges with wind.

Ely Pond (Linn)

Ramp Condition: Not applicable

Largemouth Bass – Fair

Ewalt Pond (Johnson)

Ramp Condition: Not applicable

Largemouth Bass – Fair

Grundy County Lake (Grundy)

Water Temperature (°F): 52.0

52.0 Ramp Condition: Useable

Bluegill – Fair: Fish pallet structures.

Largemouth Bass – Slow: Fish rock shoreline areas with brush piles or wood pallets.

Redear Sunfish – Fair: Fish pallet structures.

Walleye – Slow

Iowa Lake (Iowa Co.) (Iowa)

Ramp Condition: Useable

Black Crappie – Slow

Bluegill – Slow

Channel Catfish – Slow

Largemouth Bass – Fair

Iowa River (Coralville Lake to River Junction) (Johnson)

Water Temperature (°F): 60.0

60.0 Ramp Condition: Useable

Channel Catfish – Slow

Sauger – Slow: Use soft plastics along deep holes with rock and current seams.

Saugeye – Slow: Use soft plastics along deep holes with rock and current seams.

Smallmouth Bass – Fair: Use soft plastics along deep holes with rock and current seams.

Spotted bass – Fair: Use soft plastics or crank baits along rock shorelines and brush piles.

Walleye – Fair: Use soft plastics along deep holes with rock and current seams.

White Bass – Fair: Fish below dams with soft plastics or minnows.

Wiper (Hybrid Striped Bass) – Slow: Fish below dams with soft plastics or minnows.

Iowa River (Marshalltown to Coralville Lake) (Iowa)

Ramp Condition: Useable

Walleye – Fair: Fish creek mouths or rocky shorelines.

Lake Macbride (Johnson)

Water Temperature (°F): 54.0

54.0 Ramp Condition: Useable

Black Crappie – Fair: Fish brush piles. Fish have been reported being along shore and in deeper water areas.

Largemouth Bass – Fair: Fish rock shorelines and brush piles.

Spotted bass – Fair: Fish rock shorelines and brush piles.

Walleye – Fair: Fish rock shorelines and brush piles.

White Crappie – Fair: Fish brush piles. Fish have been reported being along shore and in deeper water areas.

Liberty Centre Pond (Johnson)

Ramp Condition: Useable

Rainbow Trout – Fair

North Ridge Park Pond (Johnson)

Ramp Condition: Not applicable

Bluegill – Fair

Largemouth Bass – Fair

Pleasant Creek Lake (Linn)

Water Temperature (°F): 52.0

52.0 Ramp Condition: Useable

Largemouth Bass – Slow: Fish around brush piles.

Muskellunge – Slow: Fish around brush piles.

Walleye – Fair: Try fishing along wind-blown shorelines after sunset.

Wiper (Hybrid Striped Bass) – Slow: Fish have been scatttered but look for schools of bait fish near points with brush piles or along wind blown shorelines.

Prairie Park Fishery (Linn)

Ramp Condition: Useable

Rainbow Trout – Fair

Sand Lake (Marshall)

Water Temperature (°F): 54.0

54.0 Ramp Condition: Useable

Largemouth Bass – Fair: Fish around brush piles.

Rainbow Trout – Fair: Fish around standing vegetation or brush piles.

Union Grove Lake (Tama)

Water Temperature (°F): 50.0

50.0 Ramp Condition: Useable

All docks have been taken out.

Bluegill – Fair: Fish rock areas and brush piles.

Largemouth Bass – Fair: Fish rock areas, brush piles or patches of cattail along shoreline.

Walleye – Slow

Wapsipinicon River (Troy Mills to Oxford Junction) (Jones)

Ramp Condition: Useable

Channel Catfish – Slow

Northern Pike – Slow: Anglers are catching a few pike while fishing for smallmouth and walleye.

Sauger – Slow: Use soft plastics along deep holes with rock and current seams.

Smallmouth Bass – Fair

Walleye – Fair: Fish rock shorelines and deeper holes with current seams.

Rathbun Management District

Contact Person: Rathbun Fish Hatchery personnel – 641-647-2406

Hawthorn Lake (Mahaska)

Ramp Condition: Useable

Black Crappie – Slow: Try small jigs around the submerged structure and around the jetties.

Bluegill – Fair: Use small jigs along the shorelines and in openings in the vegetation.

Largemouth Bass – Fair: Try plastics around the jetties and along the face of the dam.

Lake Keomah (Mahaska)

Ramp Condition: Closed

Lake Keomah is drained for a lake restoration project. Please stay out of the lakebed.

Lake Miami (Monroe)

Ramp Condition: Useable

Black Crappie – Slow: Try small jigs along the face of the dam and around the docks.

Bluegill – Slow: Use small jigs around the cedar trees piles or along the shoreline.

Largemouth Bass – Fair: Target areas of the lake with rip-rap such as the jetties and along the face of the dam.

Lake Sugema (Van Buren)

Ramp Condition: Useable

Black Crappie – Fair: Try jig and minnow combos. Look for suspended fish in 6-8 feet of water. Crappies should start to move shallow as the water cools.

Bluegill – Fair: Use small jigs in the open areas around the vegetation.

Largemouth Bass – Fair: Try plastics around the fishing jetties and along any rip-rapped shoreline.

Lake Wapello (Davis)

Ramp Condition: Useable

Black Crappie – Fair: Use jigs around the cedar tree piles or target suspended fish in 6-8 feet of water.

Bluegill – Fair: Look for bluegills around structure; use small jigs.

Largemouth Bass – Fair: Use spinnerbaits and plastics around the cedar tree piles.

Ottumwa Park Pond South (Trout Pond) (Wapello)

Ramp Condition: Not applicable

Trout were stocked on Tuesday, November 4th. Try spinners or a chunk of nightcrawler. Target schools of trout as they swim past around the edge of the pond.

Rathbun Reservoir (Appanoose)

Water Temperature (°F): 58.0

58.0 Ramp Condition: Useable

Lake level is 904.64 msl; recreation pool is 904 msl. Lake Rathbun contains zebra mussels; clean, drain and dry your boat before going to another water body. The boat ramps at Prairie Ridge and Honey Creek Resort are closed. The campgrounds at Bridgeview, Prairie Ridge and Island View are closed for the season.

Black Crappie – Slow: Target brush piles and other underwater areas with structure.

Channel Catfish – Slow: Try cut bait along the shoreline is 4-8 feet of water.

Walleye – Slow: Try crankbaits around rock piles and the old river channel.

Wiper (Hybrid Striped Bass) – Slow: Try vertically jigging over rock piles or trolling crankbaits.

Red Haw Lake (Lucas)

Ramp Condition: Useable

Black Crappie – Fair: Try small jigs along the shoreline and around the jetties.

Bluegill – Fair: Use small jigs around the shallows and on the edge of the lily pads.

Channel Catfish – Fair: Use nightcrawlers along rocky shorelines and fishing jetties.

Largemouth Bass – Fair: Try spinners or plastics along shore and the edge of the lily pads.

Southwest

Boone Management District

Contact Person: Andy Otting – 515-204-5885

November is still a good time of year to target Walleye in the Des Moines and Raccoon Rivers. Last updated on 11/06/2025

Ada Hayden Heritage Park Lake (Story)

Ramp Condition: Useable

Rainbow Trout – Good: Trout were stocked on Monday November 3. Catch trout casting small in-line spinners, spoons, twister tail jigs and live baits under floats.

Big Creek Lake (Polk)

Ramp Condition: Useable

Walleye – Fair: Try jigging or trolling nightcrawlers or shad imitating plastics off jetties and around points and humps deeper during the day at depths of 8 to 15 feet and shallower in the evenings at 3 to 10 feet deep.

White Crappie – Good: Fish small panfish plastics or live minnows suspended above sunken cedar trees. Use the same baits in the evenings just before dark on the rock jetties to catch crappies feeding shallow.

Des Moines River (Saylorville to Red Rock) (Marion)

Ramp Condition: Useable

Walleye – Good: Catch walleyes below the dams and in deeper water with slow current near rip-rap or wood. Cast 1/8 to 1/2 ounce jigs tipped with minnows, twister tails or swim baits that imitate small shad or shiners.

Des Moines River (Stratford to Saylorville Lake) (Polk)

Ramp Condition: Useable

The boat ramp at Ledges State Park will be closed beginning Monday, Oct. 27 for repairs.

Walleye – Good: Catch walleye through the fall jigging 1/16 to 1/4 ounce jigs with twister tails, swim baits or live minnows on current seams in depths greater than 5 feet. Look for deep outside bends, and where ravines have deposited large amounts of cobble into the river channel.

Lake Petocka (Polk)

Ramp Condition: Not applicable

Rainbow Trout – Good: Trout were stocked on Friday October 31. Catch trout casting small in-line spinners, spoons, twister tail jigs and live baits under floats.

Red Rock Reservoir (Marion)

Ramp Condition: Useable

White Crappie – Fair: Try slowly trolling panfish plastics in coves off the main lake or still fishing over artificial structure. Find a map of the structures on the Army Corps of Engineer’s Lake Red Rock Homepage under Fishing Information.

Terra Lake (Polk)

Ramp Condition: Not applicable

Rainbow Trout – Good: Trout were stocked on Monday October 27. Catch trout casting small in-line spinners, spoons, twister tail jigs and live baits under floats.

Triumph Park East (Dallas)

Ramp Condition: Not applicable

Rainbow Trout – Good: Trout were stocked on Monday October 27. Catch trout casting small in-line spinners, spoons, twister tail jigs and live baits under floats.

Triumph Park West (Dallas)

Ramp Condition: Not applicable

Rainbow Trout – Good: Trout were stocked on Monday October 27. Catch trout casting small in-line spinners, spoons, twister tail jigs and live baits under floats.

Cold Springs Management District

Contact Person: Mark Boucher or John Lorenzen – 712-769-2587

Big Lake (Including Gilbert’s Pond) (Pottawattamie)

Water Temperature (°F): 50.0

50.0 Ramp Condition: Useable

Rainbow Trout – Good: Small spinners, twister tails or live bait all work well to catch rainbow trout.

Farm Creek Lake (a.k.a. Young’s Pond) (Pottawattamie)

Water Temperature (°F): 50.0

50.0 Ramp Condition: Useable

Largemouth Bass – Fair

Greenfield Lake (Adair)

Water Temperature (°F): 51.0

51.0 Ramp Condition: Useable

Black Crappie – Slow: Greenfield has a good population of 8 to 9 inch black crappie.

Largemouth Bass – Fair

Lake Anita (Cass)

Water Temperature (°F): 51.0

51.0 Ramp Condition: Useable

Bluegill – Slow

Largemouth Bass – Fair

Prairie Rose Lake (Shelby)

Water Temperature (°F): 50.0

50.0 Ramp Condition: Useable

Black Crappie – Fair: Target the tree piles to catch 10-inch black crappie.

Bluegill – Slow: Anglers report nightcrawlers are the best bait to catch bluegill right now.

Largemouth Bass – Fair

Riepe Pond (Pottawattamie)

Water Temperature (°F): 50.0

50.0 Ramp Condition: Useable

Black Crappie – Fair: Fish the flooded trees for best success.

Bluegill – Fair: Catch 8-inch bluegill along the dam with small jigs.

Mt. Ayr Management District

Contact Person: Andy Jansen – 641-464-3108

Water temperature is in the low to mid-50s in most Mount Ayr district lakes. Last updated on 10/29/2025

Green Valley Lake (Union)

Ramp Condition: Useable

The dock is in at main boat ramp.

Largemouth Bass – Slow: Catch Largemouth Bass up to 19 inches with finesse plastics fished around rocky shorelines.

Little River Watershed Lake (Decatur)

Ramp Condition: Useable

The dock is in at the main boat ramp.

Black Crappie – Fair: Catch Crappie of all sizes using a jig tipped with livebait fished near deep cedar tree brushpiles.

Three Mile Lake (Union)

Ramp Condition: Useable

Lake level is about 7 feet below normal pool.

Twelve Mile Creek Lake (Union)

Ramp Condition: Useable

Yellow Perch – Fair: Catch all sizes of yellow perch with jigs tipped with live bait fished in shallow coves.