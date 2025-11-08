2026 Worth County Fair Calf Weigh-in Wednesday, November 19th at Fairgrounds

The Worth County 4-H and FFA will be holding the Fair Calf Weigh-in on Wednesday, November 19th at the Worth County Fairgrounds from 5 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. for the 2026 Worth County Fair scheduled for June 17th-21st. All market and steers and market heifers need to be weighed in to exhibit at the 2026 Worth County Fair. Those wanting to exhibit at the Iowa State Fair will have the opportunity to get their calves retinol scanned at the Weigh-in as well. Those wanting further information are asked to please call Worth County Extension Education Specialist, Dennis Johnson at 641-324-1531 or E-Mail Dennis at [email protected] or contact Worth County Fair 4-H and FFA Beef Superintendents, Kevin Braun or Jayson Olson.