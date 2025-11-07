Roger A. Ewing, 80, of Clarion and formerly of Britt, passed away on Tuesday, November 4, 2025, at MercyOne Medical Center – North Iowa, in Mason City.

A Mass of Christian burial will take place at 10:30 AM, on Tuesday, November 11, 2025, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, 139 3rd Street Southeast, in Britt, with Father Paulraj Sellam and Deacon Dr. Michael Whitters officiating. Burial will follow at Evergreen Cemetery in Britt.

There will be two times of visitation for Roger Ewing.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 – 6:00 PM on Monday, November 10, 2025, at Ewing Funeral Chapel, 178 Center Street West, in Britt, with a Knights of Columbus Rosary service beginning at 4:00 PM.

Visitation will be held from 1:00 – 3:00 PM on Sunday, November 9, 2025, at Ewing Funeral Home, 1801 Central Avenue East, in Clarion, with a Scriptural Wake Service beginning at 3:00 PM.