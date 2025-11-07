Forest City Council Answers Blue Trash Bag Objections

The social media has been active with individuals questioning and commenting on the use by residents of blue trash bags instead of rolling totes or trash cans. Councilman Dan Davis spoke up during a recent council meeting on the reasons for the specific bags.

Davis stated that he had seen a number of comments on social media which criticized the blue bag system used by the city.

Recently, Garner went to a tote system similar to the one used in Britt. Davis explained that it would be more expensive for Forest City residents to do the same.

Mayor Ron Holland agreed with Davis on the cost factor to the residents.