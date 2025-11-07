Forecast: Northern Iowa May get 3″ of Snow on Saturday…or Just Rain

Some Iowans could see their first snowflakes of the season this weekend. Meteorologist Dylan Dodson, at the National Weather Service in Johnston, says there are still a lot of uncertainties in the forecast, especially across northern Iowa.

“Because the temperature differences at the surface are going to matter a lot,” Dodson says. “One to two degrees could be the difference between rain or snow for you with this system as these typically are towards the beginning of the season.”

While today and Friday should feature unseasonably warm weather, the storm front will move in on Saturday, though the only sure thing is — it’ll be dropping some form of precipitation.

“It’s tough to say how much we’re going to get,” Dodson says. “You could see some areas that just get all rain. There could be some areas that look at one to two, maybe even three inches of snowfall. It definitely is going to vary depending on where you’re at and what the temperature is in that area.”

While the forecast calls for parts of the state to experience low temperatures in the teens by Sunday night, highs could be back to near 60 by the middle of next week.