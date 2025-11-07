First Snow of the Season Expected Across Iowa Saturday

A winter weather system is set to bring the first measurable snow of the season to parts of Iowa on Saturday, with a mix of rain and snow expected across much of the state.

According to the National Weather Service in Des Moines, precipitation will begin in northwest Iowa early Saturday morning, spread into central Iowa by midday, and reach eastern portions of the state later in the day. The highest likelihood of accumulating snow will be from northwestern into north-central Iowa, where several inches are possible. Farther south and east, warmer temperatures near or just above freezing will result in mainly rain or a rain-snow mix, although pockets of light accumulation are still possible as the system moves through.

As the main round of precipitation tapers off by late Saturday, a few scattered light snow showers may redevelop Saturday night. These could briefly reduce visibility but are not expected to produce significant additional accumulation.

Forecasters note that even small changes in temperature could have a major impact on where the rain-to-snow transition line develops, which will influence snowfall totals and travel conditions. Motorists planning to travel Saturday or Saturday night are urged to monitor the latest road conditions through the Iowa 511 system and stay updated on forecast changes.

🚗 Winter Travel Tips

If you’ll be on the roads during Saturday’s system, keep these safety reminders in mind:

❄️ Check IA 511 before you travel for updated road conditions and closures.

🧤 Pack winter essentials — gloves, blankets, flashlight, and a phone charger.

🚘 Slow down on wet or snow-covered roads and leave extra following distance.

🌬️ Watch for reduced visibility during snow showers, especially Saturday night.

🧊 Be alert for black ice, particularly on bridges and overpasses where surfaces freeze first.

Stay safe and weather-aware as Iowa welcomes its first taste of winter!