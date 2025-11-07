Area Human Trafficking Presentation Coming to Duncan

On Sunday at 6pm, a powerful presentation about social media, our youth, and human trafficking and smuggling takes place in the Duncan Ballroom in Duncan. What area parents do not know is that this can and is happening in the area. The presentation is geared towards parents, teachers, clergy, and emergency personnel. It also should be seen by children including those involved in social media.

Stacey Besch will be the host of the event and she explained the theme of the evening. https://kiow.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2025/11/Besch-1.wav

Many believe that the issue of human trafficking and sex slavery is something people are just now talking about. Besch believes differently.

Gridshock is a powerful look at the trafficking world in our own backyard and reached critical acclaim for it’s content and presentation. The night does not end with the movie according to Besch.

Social media, texting, and other electronic mediums can pose a threat leading to the idea of “weeds in the garden.”

On January 21st, a Belmond woman transported an area 14 year old girl to a Super 8 in Perry with the intention of selling the victim into commercial sexual activity. She was arrested and charged with first degree human trafficking by the Iowa Department of Public Safety.

This is one of many cases in the region where sex trafficking has taken place. Besch reminds everyone that especially our youth are vulnerable.