Area Harvests Faced Challenges

The 2025 harvest is in the books but there were many challenges along the way. Weather played an important factor in the outcome of the harvest according to Forest City Gold Eagle Cooperative Manager Brad Foster.

The weather did help when it came to the test weights of the grains according to Foster.

Another challenge faced by area farmers was the disease issues that was in small portions of the state and some local producers. The issue wasn’t as prevalent as was thought locally.

Genetics played a big role in how dry the grains were when they were brought in according to Foster.

How well the grains will sell on both the export levels and throughout the country will have to play out. For now, the crop is in as winter arrives soon.