Belmond Reviews TIF Agreement with Fareway
The Belmond City Council recently reviewed a tax increment financing agreement with the Fareway stores. City Manager Cody Nicholas explained what the agreement was for.
The details of the arrangement gave Fareway stores a chance to expand into Belmond.
Building or even renovating existing sites can be expensive, so a mutual agreement is worked out to make the expansion a little less painful.
The city council reviewed the agreement and approved it.