Belmond Reviews TIF Agreement with Fareway

Photo of AJ Taylor AJ Taylor4 hours agoLast Updated: November 5, 2025

The Belmond City Council recently reviewed a tax increment financing agreement with the Fareway stores. City Manager Cody Nicholas explained what the agreement was for.

The details of the arrangement gave Fareway stores a chance to expand into Belmond.

Building or even renovating existing sites can be expensive, so a mutual agreement is worked out to make the expansion a little less painful.

The city council reviewed the agreement and approved it.

 

 

