Worth County Election Results

The Worth County Election Commission has released the election results from Tuesday. Nick Bailey will be the mayor of Fertile. The three at large positions on city council go to Rick anderson, Holly Lovik Hanna, and Michael Lester.

The mayor of Grafton will be John Bork. Five at large positions on council will go to Michael Schaub, Randy Hulshizer, and Tom Kruger. The other two positions will be determined from the 72 write in ballots.

The mayor Hanlontown is Peter Battrud. The three at large council seats go to Dan Moretz, Linda Fulton, and Mike Kennedy.

In Joice, the two at large council seats go to Terry Anonson and Brady Heagel.

Kensett will have Richard Olson as their mayor. The two at large seats go to Eli Gile and Ryder Lestrud. The vacancy on the council will be filled by Brandee Cooper.

In Manly the three council at large seats go to Pete Andera, Joe Ryan, and Rick Aguilera.

In Northwood, Douglas Moehle will be the new mayor while both Steve Peterson and Teresa George-Zenz will fill the council at large seats. The public measure went down to defeat 111-90.

On the school elections, the Central Springs Director District 1 North A belongs to Jean schilling. The district 2 South A goes to Ashley Kohler.

The Northwood Kensett director at large will be Bradley Christianson. The public measure passed 176-136.