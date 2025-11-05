Winnebago County Election Results

Winnebago County Elections Commissioner Karla Weiss has released the unofficial election results. Once the results are canvassed by the Winnebago County Board of Supervisors, they will become official.

In Buffalo Center, Rick Hoffbauer has won election to be mayor. The two city council at large positions belong to Nicolas Holland and Gregory Aukes. Troy Armstrong was beat out by one vote.

In Forest City, Karl Wooldridge and Marcia Tweeten remain as the two at large council members. Carly C. Carper will return as councilwoman in Ward 1. Ward 3 will have Al Stokka as a new councilman. Keli Welp will take a seat on the Park and Recreation Board while Samuel Jefson will fill a vacancy there.

In Lake Mills, Bruce Helgeson will be the mayor. Rob Hughes and Kristin W. Peters will take the two at large council seats. Mark Peterson will fill a vacancy there.

The elections commission will have to go through the 12 write in votes to determine the mayor of Leland. Marsha Casier will take the at large seat.

In Rake, Louise Hagedorn will become mayor. The three at large city city council seats go to Melissa Duve, Craig Bowen, and Ronald Johnson.

In Scarville, Cory Mathahs will be the mayor. Cristina Carter will take one of the two at large seats. The second seat will be determined from the 22 write in votes.

In Thompson, Michael Hauan won the mayors race. Kris Haugenbak and Bill Rolling will take the two at large council seats.

In the school elections in Forest City, both Cody Hennigar and Andrew Fedders will be directors for District 1. David Reese won the Director for District 2. Beth Clouse took District 3.

The at large director in Lake Mills will be Jake Thompson. District 1 went to Jolene Helgeson. The Physical Plant and Equipment Levy passed 381-74.

The North Iowa Community School District will see some new faces in the at large director position. Rachel Wubben and Kyle Van Hove will assume those positions. The director for District 1 will be Robin Kettwick. District 3 will have to be determined from the 40 write in votes cast.