Snow Chances Increasing Across Northern Iowa Saturday

FOREST CITY — A mix of rain and snow is expected to move across Iowa on Saturday, and forecasters say the probability of measurable snowfall is increasing, particularly across the northern half of the state.

According to the latest outlook, temperatures will fall sharply Saturday and continue dropping through Sunday. That could lead to freezing rain or snow sticking to road surfaces by early Sunday morning, creating potential travel concerns.

Meteorologists caution that several details are still uncertain, including how much snow will fall and how far south measurable snowfall will extend.

Residents are encouraged to keep monitoring the forecast and plan for possible travel impacts from Saturday into Sunday as conditions develop.

Stay tuned to KIOW Radio and WeatherIowa for the latest updates on this developing early-season snow event.