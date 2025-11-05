Kossuth County Election Results

The Kossuth County Elections Commission has released the unofficial election results. In Algona, Rick Murphy was elected mayor while the Council Ward 1 saw Carl Westling win 78-76 over Rodney Davis. Ward 3 will have to be determined by the 32 write in votes cast. The at large seat will be drawn from the 313 write in votes.

In Bancroft, two of the three at large council seats look to be filled. James Looft and Randy Greve will fill those two seats. Meanwhile the third will have to be drawn from the 143 write in votes.

Randy Wood is the mayor of Burt. The two at large seats will be filled by Christopher Myhre and Richard Richter. Megan Jahnke will fill the vacancy on the council.

In Lakota, the three at large council seats will be filled by Tanner Weringa and Brittany Price. The third will come from the 28 write in votes.

Robert Gilbertson is the mayor of Ledyard. Jeremy Thompson take one of the two at large council seats. The second will come from the 18 write in votes.

Kevin McPeak won the mayors race in LuVerne. Cassidy Vitzhum will fill one of the two at large council seats. The second wqill come from the 17 write in votes.

Katie Prothman is the new mayor of Titonka. Craig Florea is the mayor of Wesley. Katelin Rosnmeyer and Paige Grewin will fill the two at large council seats in Wesley.