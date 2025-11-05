KIOW Prep of the Week November 5

This week’s MBT KIOW Co-Preps of the Week are two state runner up teams. Both the Lake Mills and Forest City Boys Cross Country teams earned a state runner up finish in Fort Dodge last week. The Lake Mills team includes Hayden Thompson, Knute Rogne, Lane Rygh, Stephen Brandenburg, Royce Peterson, Brayden Eden and Caleb Skogen. The Forest City team includes Silas Gann, Cooper Blaser, Grant Gayther, Liam Weissenfluh, Holden Reynolds, Ethan Bertram, and Daunta Berg. Congratulations to the Lake Mills and Forest City boys cross country teams, this week’s MBT KIOW Co-Preps of the Week.