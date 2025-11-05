Artrageous Coming to Mason City

proudly presents Artrageous at the North Iowa Community Visit Mason Cityproudly presentsat the North Iowa Community Auditorium on the NIACC campus at 7:00 PM on Tuesday, November 18, 2025. This presentation is part of the 2025-2026 NIACC Performing Arts & Leadership Series.

Artrageous is a troupe of misfits, artists, singers, dancers, and musicians who started as friends doing street theatre in Vancouver. Together they started the “All and Everything Theater,” a non-profit children’s theater focusing on children’s entertainment, street theater and life-sized Bunraku puppetry. One Christmas day in the late 80’s, their hand-built theater building, with all their props and puppets, burnt to the ground. Instead of packing it in, they created a new act; this troupe has performed for the likes of Sir Richard Branson, Steve Forbes, General Colin Powell… and in venues and events all over the world from India to Thailand, Paris to Austria performing at over 2000+ events in their history.

As people who live and breathe the arts, creativity, community, and Inspiration, they created Artrageous to pay tribute to their roots and share their passion with the world. A Show that focuses on all the things they believe in and everything that got them to this place: art, music, theater, singing, dancing, audience interaction… All on one stage. All done as a team of friends seeing the world and sharing a love of the arts.

Imagine witnessing the creativity of an artist creating a masterpiece before your eyes in mere moments. Combined with captivating vocals, intricate choreography and exciting music, Artrageous takes you on a visual journey and a high energy ride of inspiration, creativity, and engagement. Our troupe of artists, musicians, singers and dancers pay tribute to a variety of art forms, icons and musical genres throughout the evening. The result – a uniquely entertaining, Masterpiece show culminating in a gallery of fabulous finished paintings.

A signature of the Artrageous Troupe, from the very beginning of their long history, is interaction and engagement, so be prepared to be a part of the show. Each show is as unique as each audience and we can’t do it without you!