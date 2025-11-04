Wright County election results are in and in Belmond, Frank Beminio will return a mayor over Calista Henry 380 to 180 with 72 write in votes. Kevin Shultz, Taylor DePeuw, Earl Klkwarf, and Robyn Hardman are the newly elected At-Large city council members. The elected hospital trustees are Terri Havens and Troy Wayne. The wastewater public measure overwhelmingly passed 600-59.

In Clarion Rod Heiden is the newly elected mayor. Dave Flurer, Nick McOllough, Daniel Henniger, and Elmarie Nel fill the counci at large seats.

In Dows, Larry Klatt is the newly elected mayor. Loren Lienemann and Craig E Russel fill the council at large seats. William Stuck won the third position by one vote over Richard Echelberger 37-36.

In Eagle Grove, the mayor will be Michael Boyd and the council at large seat was won by Marcus Spangler. Ward 2 belongs to Michael Weland.

Gabriel Fiscus is the mayor of Goldfield. The city council at large seats go to Marcella Duncalf and Anthony Meinke. The third seat will be determined from write in votes.