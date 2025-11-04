Winnebago County to Honor Veterans with Light

The Winnebago County Veterans Affairs Office is looking to honor area veterans with a simple celebration that all residents can participate in according to Winnebago County Veterans Affairs Coordinator Mary Lou Kleveland.

Operation Green Light shows how the community supports those who have and are serving either through reserves or active duty stated Kleveland.

Close to 200,000 service members transition to civilian life annually. It is estimated that 20% increase of service members will transition to civilian life in the near future. Of those, up to 72% of them experience high levels of stress during the transition.

While the physical scars are the ones everyone sees, there are the emotional ones we don’t.

Operation Green Light begins November 4th and continues right up to Veterans Day on November 11th. The National Association of Counties is encouraging all counties and their residents to recognize Operation Green Light for Veterans.