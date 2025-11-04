The Winnebago County Board of Supervisors Meeting for 11/4/25

The Winnebago County Board of Supervisors will meet on Tuesday at 9am. You can view the meeting by clicking the link below:

https://www.youtube.com/@winnebagocountyiowa/live

The proposed agenda is as follows: 1. Consider for approval minutes and agenda.

2. 9:00 A.M. Megan Duherst, to discuss, with possible action, request use of courthouse

grounds for Christmas on the Square.

3. Library Association to discuss fiscal year 2027 funding.

4. 9:30 A.M. Swearing in of Deputy Baez.

5. Auditor’s office will discuss drainage matters.

6. Consider for approval petition to have DD 25 become a Supervisor Trustee district –

and set Public Hearing date.

7. Consider for approval repair on DD 41 Main Tile.

8. Scott Meinders, Engineer will discuss secondary road matters.

9. Consider for approval final payment to Groe Electric for the Winnebago County

Storage Building – Electrical.

10. Consider for approval temporary occupancy agreement for the County Shop at 135

S Central St in Forest City.

11. Discussion, with possible action, Zoning meeting and possible new date.

12. Open Forum.

13. Consider for approval County claims.

14. Consider for approval Payroll claims.