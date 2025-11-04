Lake Mills Schools to Hold PPEL Election

The Lake Mills Community School District will be holding an election on the Physical Plant and Equipment Levy. Lake Mills Community School District Superintendent Chris Rogne explained that the levy is up for renewal.

School districts around the have PPEL levies in order to maintain or in some cases upgrade aging equipment such as HVAC or lighting.

Rogne explained that there is another funding source, but that PPEL money stays in Lake Mills and in the district giving it the ability to make necessary improvements where needed.

The school district continues to maintain district buildings including the current high school facility according to Rogne.

The levy will be up for voter ratification on November 4th in the Lake Mills Community School District.