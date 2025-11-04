Hancock County Election Results

The Hancock County Election Commission has released the election results for Tuesday. In Britt, James Nelson returns as mayor while the city council at large positions received 140 write in votes. No candidate filed to fill the two positions, so the Hancock County election Commission will have to count the 140 votes to find two candidates with the most votes. Two at Large positions will be filled by Noland Stewart and Todd Romer who will fill vacancies on the council.

The Mayor of Corwith will be Matt Hobscheidt. Two at large council seats will be filled by Sharon Spellins and Spencer Hankins.

The Mayor of Crystal Lake will be Sharon Dontje. Two at large positions on the council will be filled by Diane Smith and Karen Pergande.

The city of Garner returns Tim Schmidt as it’s mayor. Three at large council seats will be filled by Damon Quandt, Darrell Schumacher, and Matt Graham.

Barbara Schaefer will be the mayor of Goodell. Three at large seats will be filled by Angela Kerr, Matt Stille, and Karen Green. A vacancy on the council will be filled by Theresa Beck.

In Kanawha, Mattieu Lemay received 45 votes for mayor, but there were 74 write ins. The three council at large seats see Tim Lodin with 112 votes, Chad Lang with 107, and Dana Kraft with 80. Phyllis Jordanger had 75 votes to finish fourth. The vacancy will be filled by Jessica Fowles.

The mayor of Klemme will be Ken Blank. One of the three seats for the at large council positions will be David Abele. The other two seats will be decided by the 47 write in votes. The vacancy on the council will be decided by 13 write in votes. The Klemme public measure passed 60 – 5.

Paul Buns won the mayors seat 30-19 over Susan Brandt. The three at large seats will be taken by Jeff Stucki, Andrew Plessel, and William Rout.

In the school elections in the Garner Hayfield Ventura Community School District, the thee seats available will be taken by Jay Larkin, Dan Goll, and Katie Schleusner.

In the West Hancock Community School District, there were 127 write in votes for the Director at Large sat. District 1 was won by Jeremy Brogaard while District 3 was won by Jay Burgardt.