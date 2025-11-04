Cerro Gordo Election Results

Election results in Cerro Gordo County are in as 100% of the precincts are reporting. In Clear Lake, Mark Ebeling has been elected mayor and Tony Nelson has been elected to the City Council at Large seat. Bennet Smith appears to have won the City Council Ward 2 seat with 236 votes and there were 228 write in votes.

In Dougherty, Lynn Nagel won with 11 votes and there were 2 write ins. Amy Noss and Nikki Nagel have won the two at large city council seats.

In Mason City, the new mayor is John P. Lee who won 2,342 – 2,123 over Kimber Kleven. Tim Laqtham will fill the at-large seat. Ward 2 belongs to Will Symonds while John Jaswewski returns to the Ward 4 seat. Mike Doc Adams, anne Hansn, and James Koppin will fill the park board seats.

In Meservey, Richard Miller won by four votes 27-23 over Denis Avery. The City Council at Large seat belongs to Cyneva Zoe Myers. There were 26 write in votes to fill the other open seat.

Amy Berding has been voted in as mayor in Plymouth while Nel Brennan, Zach Ryg and Matt Dirksen will fill the three council at large seats.

In Swaledale, both the Mayor and two council at large seats will be sorted out by write in votes.

In Thornton, Mike Jensen won the Mayor seat. Steven Berge and Randall A Bohman took the two at large seats.

In Ventura, Joe Schmit won the Mayor’s seat. Meanwhile, both Randy McCollom and Chuck Shropshire had 60 votes for the at-large council seats. John Horrigan had 54.

In the school elections in Central Springs, Jean Schilling won the School District 1 North A seat. Ashley Kohler took the School Director 2 South A seat.

In Clear Lake, both Craig Southgate and Chyrl Bervig won the Director at large seats.

In Mason City, Cindy Garza, Jennifr Cooley, and Carol Dettmer won the director at large seats.

In the West Fork School District, Ashley Wilkinson narrowly won the Director at Large seat 183-174 over Benjamin Neal.Holly Henricks won the Director District 1 seat.