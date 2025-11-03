The Wright County Board of Supervisors Meeting for 11/3/25

The Wright County Board of Supervisors will meet on Monday, beginning at 9am. Please join the meeting from your computer, tablet, or smartphone.

https://zoom.us/j/465435965?pwd=bkVoekE4N3lCdDl1dDdnb0dtemNPQT09

The proposed agenda is as follows:

9:00 a.m. Convene as Board of Supervisors

1. Approve tentative agenda.

2. Approve minutes of last regular meeting.

3. Approve claims for payment.

4. Open forum for public input.

5. Chris Oliver, Wright County Veterans Affairs

a. To discuss Operation Green Light

b. Update on Veterans Affairs legislative updates

6. Consider financial support for amicus brief in Couser v. Shelby County regarding Summit Carbon

Solutions Pipeline.

7. Adam Clemons, Wright County Engineer

a. Secondary Roads Update

8. Old Business.

9. New Business.

10. Update on Meetings.

Convene as Drainage Trustees

1. Approve tentative agenda.

2. Approve minutes of last meeting.

3. Approve drainage claims.

4. Open forum for public input regarding Drainage Districts.

5. Review and act on drainage work orders.

6. Review and sign any open drainage invoices.