The Hancock County Board of Supervisors Meeting for 11/3/25
The Hancock County Board of Supervisors will meet on Monday beginning at 9am. Please join the meeting from your computer, tablet, or smartphone.
https://meet.goto.com/613690821
The proposed agenda is as follows:
9:00 a.m. Pledge of Allegiance
Review minutes
9:05 a.m. *Public forum
9:15 a.m. Jeremy Purvis, County Engineer, re: County Engineer’s update on Secondary Roads, payroll
change
9:30 a.m. Ann Hinders, drainage
9:40 a.m. Deb Engstler, Treasurer, re: consider staff members as authorized user of credit card
9:45 a.m. Discuss and possibly consider financial support for amicus brief in case of Couser vs. Shelby
County
10:00 a.m. Melissa Loehr and Shawna Kalous, Iowa Primary Care Association, re: update on Iowa Primary
Care introduction and service navigation
10:15 a.m. Consider claims
10:20 a.m. Jake Schreur, Maintenance, re: consider invoice for H & K Plumbing for HVAC for
Maintenance/Storage garage
Discuss updates on Maintenance/Storage garage.
Discuss Courthouse/Law Enforcement repairs/improvements
**Public comments during Public Forum only**
*=Public comments allowed during agenda item