The Hancock County Board of Supervisors Meeting for 11/3/25

The Hancock County Board of Supervisors will meet on Monday beginning at 9am. Please join the meeting from your computer, tablet, or smartphone.

https://meet.goto.com/613690821

The proposed agenda is as follows:

9:00 a.m. Pledge of Allegiance

Review minutes

9:05 a.m. *Public forum

9:15 a.m. Jeremy Purvis, County Engineer, re: County Engineer’s update on Secondary Roads, payroll

change

9:30 a.m. Ann Hinders, drainage

9:40 a.m. Deb Engstler, Treasurer, re: consider staff members as authorized user of credit card

9:45 a.m. Discuss and possibly consider financial support for amicus brief in case of Couser vs. Shelby

County

10:00 a.m. Melissa Loehr and Shawna Kalous, Iowa Primary Care Association, re: update on Iowa Primary

Care introduction and service navigation

10:15 a.m. Consider claims

10:20 a.m. Jake Schreur, Maintenance, re: consider invoice for H & K Plumbing for HVAC for

Maintenance/Storage garage

Discuss updates on Maintenance/Storage garage.

Discuss Courthouse/Law Enforcement repairs/improvements

**Public comments during Public Forum only**

*=Public comments allowed during agenda item