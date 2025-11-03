The Forest City Council Meeting for 11/03/25

The Forest City Council will meet on Monday evening beginning at 7pm. You can view the meeting by clicking the link below:

https://meet.google.com/xpf-qfvx-gzq

The proposed agenda is as follows:

CALL TO ORDER PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE ROLL CALL APPROVAL OF THE CONSENT AGENDA (Action Item) Agenda Approve Council Minutes Accept Board & Committee Minutes, Park Board 07/27/2025, 10/13/2025, and 10/26/2025 Approve Invoices

BUSINESS