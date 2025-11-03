Forest CityLocal NewsMediaMeetings & AgendasVideo
The Forest City Council Meeting for 11/03/25
The Forest City Council will meet on Monday evening beginning at 7pm. You can view the meeting by clicking the link below:
https://meet.google.com/xpf-qfvx-gzq
The proposed agenda is as follows:
CALL TO ORDER
PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE
ROLL CALL
APPROVAL OF THE CONSENT AGENDA
(Action Item)
Agenda
Approve Council Minutes
Accept Board & Committee Minutes, Park Board 07/27/2025, 10/13/2025, and 10/26/2025
Approve Invoices
BUSINESS
Requesting the Park Commission provide details on the action being taken with staff and structure of the Parks Department
Nate Nelson – Update on Purchase of a New Tanker Truck for the Fire Department
Andy Buffington – Discuss Emergency Plan for 2025 Amendments
Agenda Request from Chamber Director Megan Dewhurst for Christmas on Clark street closures
Discuss and Approve a 28E Agreement with Waldorf University for a shared library Building
SEH Engineer Tom Madden -Update East Park Street Sanitary Sewer Extension project
Review and approval of Notice of Acceptability of Work East Park Street Sanitary Sewer Extension
Review and approval of Certificate of Substantial Completion East Park Street Sanitary Sewer
Review and approval of Change Order #3 East Park Street Sanitary Sewer Extension $15,309.00
Review and approval of East Park Street Sanitary Sewer Extension Final Pay Request $26,249.02
Pay Est #2 Electric Distribution Improvements – 2025 Forest City Municipal Utilities to Push Inc. $50,822.52
Pay Estimate No. 3 Pre Final-Heartland Asphalt, INC Forest City Municipal Airport – Rehabilitate Runway 15/33 Project $27,999.94
Change Order #4 Heartland Asphalt modifies the plan quantities to reflect as-built conditions as described in Section 40-02 of the General Provisions for Forest City Municipal Airport – Rehabilitate Runway 15/33 $1,527,995.51
Statement of Completion performed by Heartland Asphalt, Inc of Mason City, Iowa Contract to Forest City Municipal Airport – Rehabilitate Runway 15/33 Final Construction cost was $1,533,370.56.
Review City Equipment to deposit
Resolution 25-26-15 Approve the FY25 Street Finance Report
Beth Bilyeu To Speak on City sponsorship of the Forest City Rural Housing Assessment Application to Iowa Economic Development Authority Rural Planning Grant
STAFF REPORTS
PUBLIC FORUM
This is a time set aside for comments from the public on topics of City business other than those listed on this agenda. Please understand that the Council will not take any action on your comments at this meeting due to requirements of the Open Meetings Law, but may do so at a future meeting. The Mayor and City Council welcome comments from the public; however, at no time is it appropriate to use profane, obscene, or slanderous language. The Mayor may limit each speaker to five minutes.
ADJOURNMENT