Stellar Bolsters Product Expertise with New Mechanic Truck and Hooklift Product Managers

— Stellar Industries, a 100% employee-owned and -operated manufacturer of high-quality mechanic and service trucks, service cranes, service truck and van accessories, tire trucks and manipulators, hooklifts, fuel and lube trucks, trailers and more, is excited to introduce two new product managers, Kasey Lammers and Phil Boeckman. Lammers will be responsible for mechanic trucks and accessories. Boeckman will be responsible for hooklift, roll-off and container trucks.

Lammers brings experience in product marketing, customer engagement and new product launches to his role at Stellar.

As product manager for mechanic trucks and accessories, he will collaborate with cross-functional teams to develop and introduce new products, features and processes by utilizing market research and customer interaction to meet consumer needs.

“I’m excited to have the opportunity to grow both personally and professionally in this new role,” said Lammers. “I can bring a fresh set of eyes to the legacy product lines at Stellar, introducing new opportunities that benefit our customers.”

Boeckman offers extensive expertise in engineering and product management with a background in leading product updates and innovations at both Winnebago and Snap-on. At Stellar, he will be responsible for planning and executing new innovations for the hooklift product lineup.

“I can’t wait to experience the culture at Stellar and bring my expertise to the table,” said Boeckman. “Working with the product that is the cornerstone of Stellar is truly an amazing opportunity to keep the legacy moving forward.”

With both Lammers and Boeckman stepping into their new roles, Stellar looks forward to the experience and perspective they bring to the product management team. They join Jeran Pollock, Director of Product Management and Inside Sales – Fuel and Lube Products, Bryce McIntyre, Product Manager – LubeMate ® , FuelMate ® and Trailers, and Adam Oppermann, Product Manager – Tire Trucks and Manipulators.

“We’re excited to welcome both Kasey and Phil to Stellar and complete our product management team,” said Tim Worman, Director of Product Management and Inside Sales at Stellar. “Their unique backgrounds and skills will be a perfect addition to our dedicated team, and we feel confident that the innovation and advancements to come across product lines will be exciting.”

Lammers is located in Garner, Iowa with his wife, two children and their dog. He enjoys woodworking, restoring his old car and working with his brother on the family farm in Nebraska. Boeckman also resides in Garner with his wife, where they have lived since the early 1990s. They have two adult sons and two grandchildren. In his free time, he enjoys 3D printing, golf and home improvement projects.

For more information or to connect with Lammers or Boeckman, visit stellarindustries.com.