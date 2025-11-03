North Iowa Entrepreneurs Compete in Fall 2025 Venture School Launch Day Competition

The NIACC John Pappajohn Entrepreneurial Center hosted the University of Iowa Venture School Launch Day competition on Thursday October 22, 2025. The NIACC Fall 2025 Venture School cohort competed in person after attending classes virtually for 7 weeks of training, customer discovery, and developing their business model alongside local entrepreneur coaches. A panel of judges selected First, Second, and Third Place winners. The judges were: Matt Curtis (Wayne’s Ski & Cycle), Ian Nelson (NIACC Innovation Workspace), and Cathy Rottinghaus (First Citizens Bank).

Seven teams competed in the Fall 2025 Launch Day competition. Three top prizes were awarded:

First Place – Stone Heritage, Cait Dillavou, Fertile, IA

Awarded $1500 prize. Stone Heritage Jewelry provides jewelry design and creation that is crafted with care in a private, one-on-one setting, to become cherished heirlooms. Whether creating something new or reimagining a beloved family treasure, each piece reflects timeless artistry and a legacy meant to be passed down for generations.

Second Place – Harbor Home, Jeffrey Pate, Clear Lake, IA

Awarded $1250 prize. Harbor Home is a luxury home store that curates distinctive design pieces that transform everyday spaces into personalized sanctuaries of style. With a focus on elegance, craftsmanship, and individuality, we help you elevate your home into a reflection of your unique taste and timeless sophistication.

Third Place – Forward Nutrition & Wellness Coaching, Christopher Ward, Clear Lake, IA

Awarded $750 prize. Forward Nutrition & Wellness Coaching empowers caregivers of cancer patients to prioritize their own well-being through personalized nutrition, wellness resources, and compassionate support. By helping them care for themselves, we strengthen their ability to care for their loved ones with resilience and grace.

The Pivot Award – The Postal Cottage, Lori Willert, Bolan, IA

This award highlights a major shift or transformation in the business model. Awarded $300 prize. The Postal Cottage offers a serene escape where golden fields and morning birdsong inspire rest and reflection. Designed for travelers and artists seeking comfort, creativity, and authentic connection, this historic retreat blends peaceful solitude with meaningful community.

Honorable Mentions

Merit Literacy Program, Stena Schmitt, Lake Mills, IA

Merit Literacy is a tutoring program designed to bring calm back to homework time—no more tears, just tools for success. By equipping students with personalized support and confidence-building strategies, we help families rediscover peace, progress, and joy in learning.

North Iowa Wellness Clinic, Stephanie Lorenson, Lake Mills, IA

North Iowa Wellness Clinic provides a holistic approach to health, supporting your journey through personalized weight management, hormone therapy, and whole-body care. Dedicated to helping you feel balanced, energized, and empowered from the inside out.

Pro 243 Construction, Eric & Aden Williams, Garner, IA

Pro 243 Construction is a family-run design and build firm where craftsmanship meets purpose, delivering precision-driven projects with heart. Beyond construction, we invest in the future through youth mentorship, shaping the next generation of skilled builders and community leaders.

The University of Iowa Venture School is a premier statewide program for entrepreneurs and is built from a streamlined curriculum developed by the National Science Foundation I-Corps at Stanford University and the University of California, Berkeley. Venture School emphasizes real-world entrepreneurship and innovation based on leading edge curriculum. Teams will accelerate the startup process by testing their business model hypotheses immediately. They get out of the building to talk to customers, partners, and competitors, rather than relying on statistics and secondhand market research.