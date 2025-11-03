Lori Lomholt

Lori J. (Drabek) Lomholt, 65, of Britt, Iowa, passed away on Friday, October 31, 2025, at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center in Mason City.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 AM on Thursday, November 6, 2025, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, 335 First Avenue Southeast in Britt. Burial will be at Evergreen Cemetery in Britt.

Visitation will be held from 5:30 PM to 7:00 PM on Wednesday, November 5, 2025, at Ewing Funeral Home, 178 Center Street West in Britt with a Scriptural Wake service beginning at 6:30 PM.