High School Cross Country: Lake Mills Boys Team Earns Runner-Up, North Iowa and West Hancock Individuals Run

The Lake Mills Boys Cross Country team came into the state meet at Lakeside Municipal Golf Course in Fort Dodge as the #2 ranked team in class 1A. The experienced team, with four of the seven runners being seniors, were in search of their third consecutive class 1A state championship. Five of the runners returned from the 2024 championship squad that won the title by an impressive 44 points. This year, the feeling going into the race was that the team title was a two-team race between the Lake Mills Bulldogs and the Oakland Riverside Bulldogs, the #1 ranked team in the class. That’s exactly how the race turned out. At the one mile mark, the Lake Mills held a 50-67 lead over Oakland Riverside, but the positions flipped at the 2 mile mark, with Oakland Riverside leading Lake Mills 52-57. Oakland Riverside was able to push that slim 5 point margin even wider in the final mile, as they secured the class 1A title with 54 points. Lake Mills finished in second with 69 points. The third place team, Ankeny Christian, finished with 124 points.

Lake Mills was lead by outstanding seniors Hayden Thompson and Knute Rogne. Thompson finished the race in 2nd place overall among a field of 152 runners with a time of 16:02.7. Rogne was right behind him in 3rd with a time of 16:03.4. Both Thompson and Rogne earn 1st Team All-State honors for finishing in the top 15. Junior Lane Rygh had a strong run as well, finishing 19th overall with a time of 16:56.7, a personal best. Senior Stephen Brandenburg finished 29th overall with a season best time of 17:07.5. Both Rygh and Brandenburg earned 2nd Team All-State honors for their finishes. Rounding out the five runners who accounted for team points was senior Royce Peterson, who finished in 34th with a personal record time of 17:13.9. Sophomore Brayden Eden and junior Caleb Skogen also ran for the Bulldogs.

Elsewhere in the boys race, the West Hancock Eagles sent three individuals to the state meet. Junior Keagan Albertson finished 43rd with a time of 17:24.0. Junior Riley Gauden was 57th with a time of 17:40.7, and senior Isaiah Collins was 100th with a time of 18:22.1. The Eagles will be a strong returning team next fall.

Before the boys race, the class 1A girls race was held. North Iowa had two runners in the field of 158 runners. The 24th ranked individual in class 1A, senior Lauren Hillesland set a personal record with a time of 19:17.4, securing a 7th place finish and a 1st Team All-State honor. Fellow senior Ava Meinders finished 49th with a time of 20:46.8. Both runners finish their North Iowa cross country careers on the biggest stage.

With the boys race concluding, the Iowa high school cross country season officially came to a close. The KIOW area teams and individuals had an amazing season, and next year should be no different.